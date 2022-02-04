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NASA's Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 1. Introduction
Union With God
Union With God
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180 views • February 04, 2022
NASA appears to be heavily committed to maintaining a bleak image of Mars as a cratered and moon-like planet, cold, dusty and hostile to life except perhaps for primitive microbial lifeforms, This effectively distracts humanity from seeing the obvious markings of a highly developed civilization that at one time inhabited the planet. Many investigators such as Richard Hoagland have focused on exposing the presence of small and moderately sized artifacts such as the famous Cydonia face and nearby pyramids. While these are important, they distract us from the most obvious and enormous artifacts that make up the very topography of the planet. I am talking about mountains and craters and massive landforms that we are heavily conditioned to assume are natural formations. In fact our conditioning is so complete that to suggest that the topography itself is artificial will cause most people to immediately turn away without even examining the evidence. And I guarantee you that the evidence is so credible that you would have to go into cognitive dissonance to dismiss it.
The series "NASA’s Big Secret: The Topography of Mars is Artificial" has 8 episodes:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Episode 5: The Elysium Rise Mountains https://www.brighteon.com/6c6d9e4f-6d40-4c9f-82da-f9b750070e13
Episode 6: The Hellas Basin and Alba Mons https://www.brighteon.com/e50b40b9-d153-45fa-9446-7eb31cd656fa
Episode 7: The Argyre Basin https://www.brighteon.com/ad8c823e-c10c-403b-b0cf-93fe60d63047
Episode 8: The Valles Marineris https://www.brighteon.com/58be4f8f-670e-4a77-ada7-1f40adf82adb
Keywords
anthropologyevolutionaliensplanetsmarsextraterrestrialsastronomysacred geometrygeologygeometrylife on other planets
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