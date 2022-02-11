© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA’s Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 7. The Argyre Basin.
Follow
0
Share
Report
136 views • February 11, 2022
The huge Agyre Basin has a diameter of over 1500 km, and a depth of 5.2 km below the surrounding terrain. What is most interesting about this crater is that it has no clear perimeter which is not what you would expect if it were caused by a massive impact. There is a wealth of evidence that points to an artificial rather than natural origin of the crater.
Overlying the eastern side of the Argyre Basin is a long intermittent groove. The groove is not a trivial scratch in the surface, but a deep cut extending downward for several hundred meters, and having a width of about 2 km and a length of more than 1350 km. Another important feature of the groove is that it has a constant clockwise bearing angle of 7.5° from due north. There is no known natural process that could account for the presence of this groove since it is so linear and follows a rhumb line which maintains bearing angle over its entire length. Since the groove lies on the surface of the Argyre crater, it must have been constructed after the crater was formed. Hence, despite the artificiality of the groove, it does not provide evidence for the artificiality of the Argyre Basin itself. This evidence must be found elsewhere, and it is found abundantly in the bearing angles of linear structures, mostly ridges, that are part of the makeup of the Argyre Basin. The values of the bearing angles reflect sacred geometry, mostly honouring the pentagram and the golden mean φ.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Episode 5: The Elysium Rise Mountains https://www.brighteon.com/6c6d9e4f-6d40-4c9f-82da-f9b750070e13
Episode 6: The Hellas Basin and Alba Mons https://www.brighteon.com/e50b40b9-d153-45fa-9446-7eb31cd656fa
Overlying the eastern side of the Argyre Basin is a long intermittent groove. The groove is not a trivial scratch in the surface, but a deep cut extending downward for several hundred meters, and having a width of about 2 km and a length of more than 1350 km. Another important feature of the groove is that it has a constant clockwise bearing angle of 7.5° from due north. There is no known natural process that could account for the presence of this groove since it is so linear and follows a rhumb line which maintains bearing angle over its entire length. Since the groove lies on the surface of the Argyre crater, it must have been constructed after the crater was formed. Hence, despite the artificiality of the groove, it does not provide evidence for the artificiality of the Argyre Basin itself. This evidence must be found elsewhere, and it is found abundantly in the bearing angles of linear structures, mostly ridges, that are part of the makeup of the Argyre Basin. The values of the bearing angles reflect sacred geometry, mostly honouring the pentagram and the golden mean φ.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Episode 5: The Elysium Rise Mountains https://www.brighteon.com/6c6d9e4f-6d40-4c9f-82da-f9b750070e13
Episode 6: The Hellas Basin and Alba Mons https://www.brighteon.com/e50b40b9-d153-45fa-9446-7eb31cd656fa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.