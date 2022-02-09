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NASA’s Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 5. The Elysium Rise Mountains.
Union With God
Union With God
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175 views • February 09, 2022
The Elysium Rise is home to the 3 large mountains of Elysium Mons, Hecates Tholus and Albor Tholus. Like the 4 giant mountains associated with the Tharsis Rise, survey craters can be found to pinpoint the survey centres of the Elysium mountains. The survey centre for Elysium Mons is located to the southeast of the caldera and of the approximate centre of the mountain, so it was designed for a purpose other than marking the true centre of Elysium Mons. Its main purpose was to mark an important prime meridian on Mars which Is exactly 100° W of the Pavonis Mons Caldera Prime Meridian (marked by the centre of the Pavonis Mons caldera). The other major purpose of the Elysium Mons survey centre was to create a clever triangular pattern with the other 2 mountains. The survey centres of Hecates Tholus and Albor Tholus are exactly π° east of the Elysium Mons survey centre. All of the sides of the formed triangle contain the factor of √5 as well as the planetary equatorial radius R in their distance formulae. A line marking the height of the triangle divides the triangle into 2 sub-triangles which also contain the factor of √5 as well as the planetary equatorial radius R in the distance formulae of their sides. The distance between Albor Tholus and Hecates Tholus is R/(2√5) km, the same distance as between the Tharsis Montes of Ascraeus Mons and Pavonis Mons, and the distance between Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons. It would appear that the 3 Elysium Rise mountains were intended to create a compass pointer to the north and south poles of the planet which could be used by overhead spacecraft for orientation.

The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Keywords
anthropologyevolutionaliensplanetsmarsextraterrestrialsastronomysacred geometrygeologyancient civilizationsgeometrylife on other planetsprime meridiancoordinate systems
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