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NASA’s Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 3. Ulysses Tholus.
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183 views • February 07, 2022
Ulysses Tholus is a small mountain located just west of Pavonis Mons which is the middle mountain of the Tharsis Montes. I have started with this mountain since it shows its artificiality in many ways. Among other things, it celebrates the irrational number π in a big way. Ulysses Tholus has a huge caldera for its size. The ratio of the area of the perimeter of the mountain to the area of the perimeter of its caldera is equal to π. Ulysses Tholus also has 2 very large craters on its surface, one on the northern side and the other on the southeast side. The northern crater has 2 small mounds, both at the remarkable latitude of π°° N which is in big degrees (1.125 regular degrees). However, the latitude of the more northern mound is in planetocentric coordinates while the latitude of the more southern mound is in planetographic coordinates. Planetocentric coordinates treat the planet as a perfect sphere while planetographic coordinates treat the planet as an oblate spheroid. The longitude of both mounds is 50°°° W of the Sharonov Triangle Prime Meridian, Note that this longitude is in sacred degrees (1.25 regular degrees). The distance between the centres of the 2 craters is exactly equal to the distance covered by 1 degree of latitude (planetocentric system) which gives overhead spacecraft a calibration marker for distance at a broad range of altitudes.
Thus Ulysses Tholus demonstrates the need for an observer to have knowledge of Martian degree systems and Martian prime meridians to be able to see the artificiality of the placement of its features. Besides π, you will also see how Ulysses Tholus honours the irrational numbers of φ, e and √3.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Thus Ulysses Tholus demonstrates the need for an observer to have knowledge of Martian degree systems and Martian prime meridians to be able to see the artificiality of the placement of its features. Besides π, you will also see how Ulysses Tholus honours the irrational numbers of φ, e and √3.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
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