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NASA's Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 2. Prime Meridians.
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86 views • February 05, 2022
NASA’s present Martian coordinate system uses the centre of the Airy-0 Crater as the location of its prime meridian on Mars and divides the planet into 360 degrees. The Airy-0 Crater Prime Meridian has absolutely nothing to do with the ancient Martian civilization and only serves to hide the real coordinates of major sites. This episode will focus on revealing the ancient Martian prime meridians and coordinate systems. Unless you are aware of these prime meridians and coordinate systems, you will miss out on being able to detect much of the artificiality in the layout of important structures on Mars.
On Earth, we mostly use a single prime meridian to reference longitude coordinates and a single prime latitude (the equator) to reference latitude coordinates. The ancient Martians used at least 8 prime meridians and 2 prime latitudes. In addition, they used several different degree systems. The main purpose of this complexity appears to be their desire to create numbers reflecting sacred geometry which was extremely important in the Martian culture. They may have used only 1 of these prime meridians and the equator to create coordinates for navigational purposes like we do on Earth.
On Earth, we mostly use a single prime meridian to reference longitude coordinates and a single prime latitude (the equator) to reference latitude coordinates. The ancient Martians used at least 8 prime meridians and 2 prime latitudes. In addition, they used several different degree systems. The main purpose of this complexity appears to be their desire to create numbers reflecting sacred geometry which was extremely important in the Martian culture. They may have used only 1 of these prime meridians and the equator to create coordinates for navigational purposes like we do on Earth.
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