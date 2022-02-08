© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA’s Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 4. The 4 Giant Mountains.
Follow
1
Share
Report
142 views • February 08, 2022
The 4 giant mountains of Olympus Mons, Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons are arranged in a triangular pattern. Olympus Mons is at the apex of the triangle and the 3 Tharsis Montes form the base of the triangle. This is a strong indication that the placement of the mountains is not natural. It was discovered that the exact intended centres of the mountains could be located from a high altitude with the help of special craters which I call survey craters. Two of more of these craters were placed at meaningful distances from the centre of a mountain. Only 1 location on the mountain would satisfy these distances simultaneously for all of the survey craters for that mountain centre. I called this location the survey centre of the mountain. When all of the survey centres of the 4 mountains are joined together, an isosceles triangle is closely approximated which has the remarkable property of the base being equal to the height. The isosceles triangle is bisected with a line drawn from the survey centre of Olympus Mons to the survey centre of Pavonis Mons. The base of the isosceles triangle has a clockwise bearing angle of atan(e/π) which is equal to 40.8682 degrees.
Astoundingly, the 4 mountains have not only been artificially located to create the isosceles triangle pattern but also have been sculpted having long linear segments in their perimeters and caldera. These linear segments have meaningful bearing angles reflecting sacred geometry.
It is very likely that the isosceles triangle was intended by the Martian architects to create a framework for a Vitruvian Martian similar to Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man drawing. Da Vinci, being a Freemason, very likely had privileged knowledge of the existence of the Vitruvian Martian to base his drawing on.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Astoundingly, the 4 mountains have not only been artificially located to create the isosceles triangle pattern but also have been sculpted having long linear segments in their perimeters and caldera. These linear segments have meaningful bearing angles reflecting sacred geometry.
It is very likely that the isosceles triangle was intended by the Martian architects to create a framework for a Vitruvian Martian similar to Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man drawing. Da Vinci, being a Freemason, very likely had privileged knowledge of the existence of the Vitruvian Martian to base his drawing on.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.