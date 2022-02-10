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NASA’s Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 6. The Hellas Basin and Alba Mons.
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242 views • February 10, 2022
The Hellas Basin was believed to have been caused by a huge impact from outer space about 4 billion hears ago. Because Alba Mons is antipodal (a point diametrically opposite to another point on a sphere) to the Hellas Basin, some researchers have suggested that strong seismic waves from the Hellas impact could have focused on the opposite side of the planet to weaken the crust which then led to the volcano's formation. This is conventional thinking. However, since I found structures as large as Olympus Mons to be artificially constructed, I decided to have a closer look.
What I discovered is that inner perimeter of the Hellas Basin which is marked by the junction of the blue-green/purple regions on the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter Map had long linear sections whose bearing angles were related to Sacred Geometry. This points to an artificial construction of the Hellas Basin. In addition, a 25 km diameter crater having a clear central peak was found in the central region of the basin. The latitude of the central peak is less than 1.5 minutes of a degree from 33.000°°° S. Note that 33 is a very important number in Freemasonry, and that the latitude is in terms of sacred degrees.
When I investigated the site on Alba Mons which is antipodal to the central peak of the crater within Hellas, I discovered that there are 2 craters on Alba Mons which are at the exact distance of R/(7φ) km from this site. Hence, these craters could be used to survey for the site, and I named them AlmSC1 and AlmSC2 [N.B., I used the letter ‘m’ instead of ‘b’ to distinguish these survey craters from those for Albor Tholus]. Since the survey site is antipodal to the central peak from Hellas, it has the latitude of 33.000°°° N. I also found 2 straight lines on Alba Mons whose bearing angles were related to sacred geometry.
A large scale view of the mountain reveals that the ratio of its east-west dimension (up to 3000 km) to its north-south dimension (about 2000 km) is close to 3:2. This is the same ratio that you would get with a vesica pisces, a geometric shape formed by 2 circles of the same size passing through each other's centre. The vesica pisces is the oval part of the shape that is created. I was able to fit a vesica pisces to the upper edifice of Alba Mons when it was centred on the site antipodal to the Hellas Basin central peak.
Hence, the evidence is against any causal relationship of the Hellas Basin to the creation of Alba Mons. Rather the evidence points to an artificial origin of both of these massive constructs. The fact that they both have centres which are exactly antipodal to one another shows that the centres themselves have been artificially created. The architects must have intended to depict a spiritual
or metaphysical relationship between the 2 massive land-forms, or why else would they go to such lengths to tie the two together with antipodal centres?
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Episode 5: The Elysium Rise Mountains https://www.brighteon.com/6c6d9e4f-6d40-4c9f-82da-f9b750070e13
What I discovered is that inner perimeter of the Hellas Basin which is marked by the junction of the blue-green/purple regions on the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter Map had long linear sections whose bearing angles were related to Sacred Geometry. This points to an artificial construction of the Hellas Basin. In addition, a 25 km diameter crater having a clear central peak was found in the central region of the basin. The latitude of the central peak is less than 1.5 minutes of a degree from 33.000°°° S. Note that 33 is a very important number in Freemasonry, and that the latitude is in terms of sacred degrees.
When I investigated the site on Alba Mons which is antipodal to the central peak of the crater within Hellas, I discovered that there are 2 craters on Alba Mons which are at the exact distance of R/(7φ) km from this site. Hence, these craters could be used to survey for the site, and I named them AlmSC1 and AlmSC2 [N.B., I used the letter ‘m’ instead of ‘b’ to distinguish these survey craters from those for Albor Tholus]. Since the survey site is antipodal to the central peak from Hellas, it has the latitude of 33.000°°° N. I also found 2 straight lines on Alba Mons whose bearing angles were related to sacred geometry.
A large scale view of the mountain reveals that the ratio of its east-west dimension (up to 3000 km) to its north-south dimension (about 2000 km) is close to 3:2. This is the same ratio that you would get with a vesica pisces, a geometric shape formed by 2 circles of the same size passing through each other's centre. The vesica pisces is the oval part of the shape that is created. I was able to fit a vesica pisces to the upper edifice of Alba Mons when it was centred on the site antipodal to the Hellas Basin central peak.
Hence, the evidence is against any causal relationship of the Hellas Basin to the creation of Alba Mons. Rather the evidence points to an artificial origin of both of these massive constructs. The fact that they both have centres which are exactly antipodal to one another shows that the centres themselves have been artificially created. The architects must have intended to depict a spiritual
or metaphysical relationship between the 2 massive land-forms, or why else would they go to such lengths to tie the two together with antipodal centres?
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Episode 5: The Elysium Rise Mountains https://www.brighteon.com/6c6d9e4f-6d40-4c9f-82da-f9b750070e13
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