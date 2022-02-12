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NASA’s Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 8. The Valles Marineris.
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610 views • February 12, 2022
The Valles Marineris is a spectacular system of canyons which run east-west for about 5000 km and have a depth of up to 9 km beneath the surrounding landscape. Because it is so vast a system, the Valles Marineris has been divided into various sections to help identify where you are in relation to the whole. These regions are generally called chasmata and chaoses. Artificiality is demonstrated in the Valles Marineris by the presence of a large number of linear structures such as cliffs and ridges which have bearing angles reflecting sacred geometry. One very important feature is the presence of a large arrow formation in the Ophir Chasma. The southern cliff edge of this arrow tip has a bearing angle of 60° in the counterclockwise direction and the northern cliff edge, a bearing angle of 72° in the clockwise direction. The longitude of the arrow tip is 10φ° W with reference to the Sharonov Triangle Prime Meridian and is in regular degrees. The latitude is π°°° S which is in sacred degrees. Sacred degrees divide the circumference of the planet into 288 degrees instead of 360 degrees. This latitude provides very strong support for the existence of the sacred degree system on Mars.
I found a total of 82 straight line structures in the Valles Marineris and show several of these in the video. The magnitudes of the bearing angles of these lines are often repeated values. When a statistical test is applied to these angles, ignoring rotational direction, it was found that the chance of obtaining the 16 repeated occurrences found for 0° is less than 1 in 100 trillion. The chance of obtaining the 22 occurrences found for 7.5° is less than 1 in 100 billion billion. Hence, this result could not have happened by nature acting randomly. These straight line structures had to have been deliberately engineered by intelligent beings.
The episode on the Valles Marineris completes the NASA’s Big Secret series of episodes. Future videos will probe into how these land-forms relate to one another, and into the message they create when viewed together as a totally integrated masterpiece. There is a wealth of information yet to be presented on Mars which I have uncovered from more than 15 years of intensive study of the surface of the planet in which I have made thousands of very precise measurements. I will try to present my most important findings in future videos.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Episode 5: The Elysium Rise Mountains https://www.brighteon.com/6c6d9e4f-6d40-4c9f-82da-f9b750070e13
Episode 6: The Hellas Basin and Alba Mons https://www.brighteon.com/e50b40b9-d153-45fa-9446-7eb31cd656fa
Episode 7: The Argyre Basin https://www.brighteon.com/ad8c823e-c10c-403b-b0cf-93fe60d63047
I found a total of 82 straight line structures in the Valles Marineris and show several of these in the video. The magnitudes of the bearing angles of these lines are often repeated values. When a statistical test is applied to these angles, ignoring rotational direction, it was found that the chance of obtaining the 16 repeated occurrences found for 0° is less than 1 in 100 trillion. The chance of obtaining the 22 occurrences found for 7.5° is less than 1 in 100 billion billion. Hence, this result could not have happened by nature acting randomly. These straight line structures had to have been deliberately engineered by intelligent beings.
The episode on the Valles Marineris completes the NASA’s Big Secret series of episodes. Future videos will probe into how these land-forms relate to one another, and into the message they create when viewed together as a totally integrated masterpiece. There is a wealth of information yet to be presented on Mars which I have uncovered from more than 15 years of intensive study of the surface of the planet in which I have made thousands of very precise measurements. I will try to present my most important findings in future videos.
The links to previous episodes in this series are:
Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76
Episode 2: Prime Meridians and Coordinate Systems https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5
Episode 3: Ulysses Tholus https://www.brighteon.com/acda75cf-3493-4faa-83d1-a494fab57f51
Episode 4: The 4 Giant Mountains: https://www.brighteon.com/3f7b2ca5-ba1a-42fa-b214-3bd262ce118f
Episode 5: The Elysium Rise Mountains https://www.brighteon.com/6c6d9e4f-6d40-4c9f-82da-f9b750070e13
Episode 6: The Hellas Basin and Alba Mons https://www.brighteon.com/e50b40b9-d153-45fa-9446-7eb31cd656fa
Episode 7: The Argyre Basin https://www.brighteon.com/ad8c823e-c10c-403b-b0cf-93fe60d63047
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