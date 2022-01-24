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181) Dra. Ana María Oliva sobre hibridização cérebro-máquina por meio de mRNA e nanotecnologia
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44 views • January 24, 2022
Médica espanhola Ana María Oliva, PhD. Biomedicina faz uma breve apresentação sobre a relação entre genética, nanotecnologia, e robótica como um conjunto de elementos que procuram ligar a mente humana a uma nuvem. Esta tecnologia fala de nano-receptores e nano-antenas que enviam e recebem informação. As electrofrequências externas permitiriam não só a activação desta tecnologia, mas também a sua modulação.
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html
Jan 24, 2022 | Dr. Ana María Oliva on brain-machine hybridization by means of mRNA and nanotechnology: https://rumble.com/vt3yxs-dr.-ana-mara-oliva-on-brain-machine-hybridization-by-means-of-mrna-and-nano.html
Mais:
Nanomateriais inorgânicos de auto-montagem e nano-tiras de grafeno: https://rumble.com/vt5xwm-self-assembling-inorganic-nanomaterials-and-graphene-nanoribbons.html
125) Auto-Montagem de Redes Neuronais Artificiais (grafeno & 5G): https://www.brighteon.com/2877ceb6-4fa7-4f2d-aa30-6efae0b9758e
180) Um transístor que entra células como um vírus: https://www.brighteon.com/546a4198-9138-42b6-b970-7988bf865aad
179) Pandemia, Chemtrails, Grafeno e Energia Directa (Guerra): https://www.brighteon.com/c9259ebf-b01f-4f94-8f35-bbe14d524bc3
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
175) Homem híbrido e civilização híbrida: https://www.brighteon.com/09d3efe8-3db6-4024-9f59-c3633c9b38b6
182) Bebés de olhos totalmente negros (espécie híbrida): https://www.brighteon.com/03cace82-860c-43e6-9ef1-94eb17ec0c86
173) Agenda do Clube de Roma e seus satélites não é segredo: https://www.brighteon.com/e9a2947e-771a-4047-af04-84ee9d23e22e
172) Ataque pulsado 5G/EMF e morte: https://www.brighteon.com/15e39e11-e269-42ca-a71c-569ba94650ea
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html
Jan 24, 2022 | Dr. Ana María Oliva on brain-machine hybridization by means of mRNA and nanotechnology: https://rumble.com/vt3yxs-dr.-ana-mara-oliva-on-brain-machine-hybridization-by-means-of-mrna-and-nano.html
Mais:
Nanomateriais inorgânicos de auto-montagem e nano-tiras de grafeno: https://rumble.com/vt5xwm-self-assembling-inorganic-nanomaterials-and-graphene-nanoribbons.html
125) Auto-Montagem de Redes Neuronais Artificiais (grafeno & 5G): https://www.brighteon.com/2877ceb6-4fa7-4f2d-aa30-6efae0b9758e
180) Um transístor que entra células como um vírus: https://www.brighteon.com/546a4198-9138-42b6-b970-7988bf865aad
179) Pandemia, Chemtrails, Grafeno e Energia Directa (Guerra): https://www.brighteon.com/c9259ebf-b01f-4f94-8f35-bbe14d524bc3
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
175) Homem híbrido e civilização híbrida: https://www.brighteon.com/09d3efe8-3db6-4024-9f59-c3633c9b38b6
182) Bebés de olhos totalmente negros (espécie híbrida): https://www.brighteon.com/03cace82-860c-43e6-9ef1-94eb17ec0c86
173) Agenda do Clube de Roma e seus satélites não é segredo: https://www.brighteon.com/e9a2947e-771a-4047-af04-84ee9d23e22e
172) Ataque pulsado 5G/EMF e morte: https://www.brighteon.com/15e39e11-e269-42ca-a71c-569ba94650ea
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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