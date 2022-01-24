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181) Dra. Ana María Oliva sobre hibridização cérebro-máquina por meio de mRNA e nanotecnologia
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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44 views • January 24, 2022
Médica espanhola Ana María Oliva, PhD. Biomedicina faz uma breve apresentação sobre a relação entre genética, nanotecnologia, e robótica como um conjunto de elementos que procuram ligar a mente humana a uma nuvem. Esta tecnologia fala de nano-receptores e nano-antenas que enviam e recebem informação. As electrofrequências externas permitiriam não só a activação desta tecnologia, mas também a sua modulação.

Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html
Jan 24, 2022 | Dr. Ana María Oliva on brain-machine hybridization by means of mRNA and nanotechnology: https://rumble.com/vt3yxs-dr.-ana-mara-oliva-on-brain-machine-hybridization-by-means-of-mrna-and-nano.html

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MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
emfchemtrails5g6gpandemiamicroondasgrafenonanoparticulasparasitismo tecnologicocerebro-maquinahibrido
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