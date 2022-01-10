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175) Homem híbrido e civilização híbrida
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25 views • January 10, 2022
A Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno e a capacidade de edição/destruição dos Seres de Carbono.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 226 | January 10th, 2022 : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA226-:8 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1258556420
Jan. 8, 2022 | Hacia una civilización híbrida: https://elpais.com/opinion/2022-01-08/hacia-una-civilizacion-hibrida.html
O caso do Chile:
127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=13
98) 5G: confissão e grafenização da população: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=15
101) Pedantismo irresponsável de políticos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=14
147) Ex-Presidente da Malásia diz tudo (2015): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=16
128) Transhumanismo - O horror a ultrapassar: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=17
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
179) Pandemia, chemtrails, grafeno e Energia Directa: https://www.brighteon.com/c9259ebf-b01f-4f94-8f35-bbe14d524bc3
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 226 | January 10th, 2022 : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA226-:8 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1258556420
Jan. 8, 2022 | Hacia una civilización híbrida: https://elpais.com/opinion/2022-01-08/hacia-una-civilizacion-hibrida.html
O caso do Chile:
127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=13
98) 5G: confissão e grafenização da população: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=15
101) Pedantismo irresponsável de políticos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=14
147) Ex-Presidente da Malásia diz tudo (2015): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=16
128) Transhumanismo - O horror a ultrapassar: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=17
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
179) Pandemia, chemtrails, grafeno e Energia Directa: https://www.brighteon.com/c9259ebf-b01f-4f94-8f35-bbe14d524bc3
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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