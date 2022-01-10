© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações)
Follow
0
Share
Report
69 views • January 10, 2022
A Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno e a capacidade de edição/destruição dos Seres de Carbono.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 226 | January 10th, 2022 : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA226-:8 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1258556420
Jan 09, 2022 | El grafeno ¿arma definitiva contra el calentamiento global https://galego.farodevigo.es/medio-ambiente/2022/01/09/grafeno-arma-definitiva-calentamiento-global-61394159.html
Jan 09, 2022 | El grafeno ¿arma definitiva contra el calentamiento global? https://www.elperiodico.com/es/verde-y-azul/20220109/grafeno-arma-definitiva-calentamiento-global-13074286
Dez 04, 2015 | El CTC presenta internacionalmente sus avances con óxido de grafeno para la descontaminación de aguas: https://centrotecnologicoctc.com/2015/12/04/el-ctc-presenta-internacionalmente-sus-avances-con-el-grafeno-para-la-depuracion-de-aguas/
Março 14, 2018 | Grafeno pode ser arma certa para combater os 5 maiores problemas do planeta – UNICAMP: https://www.grupotordesillas.net/pt/grafeno-pode-ser-arma-certa-para-combater-os-5-maiores-problemas-planeta-unicamp/
179) Pandemia, chemtrails, grafeno e Energia Directa: https://www.brighteon.com/c9259ebf-b01f-4f94-8f35-bbe14d524bc3
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 226 | January 10th, 2022 : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA226-:8 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1258556420
Jan 09, 2022 | El grafeno ¿arma definitiva contra el calentamiento global https://galego.farodevigo.es/medio-ambiente/2022/01/09/grafeno-arma-definitiva-calentamiento-global-61394159.html
Jan 09, 2022 | El grafeno ¿arma definitiva contra el calentamiento global? https://www.elperiodico.com/es/verde-y-azul/20220109/grafeno-arma-definitiva-calentamiento-global-13074286
Dez 04, 2015 | El CTC presenta internacionalmente sus avances con óxido de grafeno para la descontaminación de aguas: https://centrotecnologicoctc.com/2015/12/04/el-ctc-presenta-internacionalmente-sus-avances-con-el-grafeno-para-la-depuracion-de-aguas/
Março 14, 2018 | Grafeno pode ser arma certa para combater os 5 maiores problemas do planeta – UNICAMP: https://www.grupotordesillas.net/pt/grafeno-pode-ser-arma-certa-para-combater-os-5-maiores-problemas-planeta-unicamp/
179) Pandemia, chemtrails, grafeno e Energia Directa: https://www.brighteon.com/c9259ebf-b01f-4f94-8f35-bbe14d524bc3
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.