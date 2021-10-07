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125) Auto-Montagem de Redes Neuronais Artificiais (grafeno & 5G)
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21 views • October 07, 2021
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO TÓXICO EN LA VACUNA DE CALENDARIO DE TU HIJO - PROGRAMA 152 - Outobro 7, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENOT%C3%93XICOENLAVACUNADECALENDARIODETUHIJO-PROGRAMA152-:8
Nanomateriais inorgânicos de auto-montagem e nano-tiras de grafeno: https://rumble.com/vt5xwm-self-assembling-inorganic-nanomaterials-and-graphene-nanoribbons.html
181) Dra. Ana María Oliva sobre hibridação cérebro-máquina por meio de mRNA e nanotecnologia: https://www.brighteon.com/7bb01099-e50a-4282-9a65-2116c6de9523
Mais detalhes com Harald Kautz Vella:
217) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 1 - "Immortal" Hydra Vulgaris
https://www.brighteon.com/5733e3f7-286d-413c-9466-d47d34e74992
218) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 2 - transhuman crystals
https://www.brighteon.com/04e00f60-1a58-4512-be16-bd668a92e325
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO TÓXICO EN LA VACUNA DE CALENDARIO DE TU HIJO - PROGRAMA 152 - Outobro 7, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENOT%C3%93XICOENLAVACUNADECALENDARIODETUHIJO-PROGRAMA152-:8
Nanomateriais inorgânicos de auto-montagem e nano-tiras de grafeno: https://rumble.com/vt5xwm-self-assembling-inorganic-nanomaterials-and-graphene-nanoribbons.html
181) Dra. Ana María Oliva sobre hibridação cérebro-máquina por meio de mRNA e nanotecnologia: https://www.brighteon.com/7bb01099-e50a-4282-9a65-2116c6de9523
Mais detalhes com Harald Kautz Vella:
217) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 1 - "Immortal" Hydra Vulgaris
https://www.brighteon.com/5733e3f7-286d-413c-9466-d47d34e74992
218) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 2 - transhuman crystals
https://www.brighteon.com/04e00f60-1a58-4512-be16-bd668a92e325
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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