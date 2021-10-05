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218) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 2 - transhuman crystals
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943 views • October 05, 2021
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Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) - 2015: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJ7OtA1FZ7dg/ | Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.
Part 1 - 217) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 1 - "Immortal" Hydra Vulgaris: https://www.brighteon.com/5733e3f7-286d-413c-9466-d47d34e74992
219) Self-assembly material found: https://www.brighteon.com/0198affc-66ac-42be-8273-63fe4ef5c083
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) - 2015: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJ7OtA1FZ7dg/ | Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.
Part 1 - 217) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 1 - "Immortal" Hydra Vulgaris: https://www.brighteon.com/5733e3f7-286d-413c-9466-d47d34e74992
219) Self-assembly material found: https://www.brighteon.com/0198affc-66ac-42be-8273-63fe4ef5c083
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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