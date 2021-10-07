© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
219) 'Black goo' delivering system? Self-assembly material confirmed
Follow
2
Share
Report
511 views • October 07, 2021
Credits to Stew Peter Show, a 42:15 » 44:50 bit from:
Vaxxed Soldier Detox HORRIFIC Video, Peter Navarro LIVE, Vaxx Vials Breaking Update and MORE | October 6, 2021: https://rumble.com/vneq0d-vaxxed-soldier-detox-horrific-video-peter-navarro-live-vaxx-vials-breaking-.html
Original report - BLOOD DOCTOR REVEALS HORRIFIC FINDINGS [2021-10-04] - DR. ZANDRE BOTHA & STEW PETERS: https://www.brighteon.com/3e8f2f0b-f9f5-41bb-b071-7d10404b9bbd
More:
Part 1 - 217) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 1 - "Immortal" Hydra Vulgaris: https://www.brighteon.com/5733e3f7-286d-413c-9466-d47d34e74992
Part 2 - 218) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 2 - transhuman crystals: https://www.brighteon.com/04e00f60-1a58-4512-be16-bd668a92e325
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Vaxxed Soldier Detox HORRIFIC Video, Peter Navarro LIVE, Vaxx Vials Breaking Update and MORE | October 6, 2021: https://rumble.com/vneq0d-vaxxed-soldier-detox-horrific-video-peter-navarro-live-vaxx-vials-breaking-.html
Original report - BLOOD DOCTOR REVEALS HORRIFIC FINDINGS [2021-10-04] - DR. ZANDRE BOTHA & STEW PETERS: https://www.brighteon.com/3e8f2f0b-f9f5-41bb-b071-7d10404b9bbd
More:
Part 1 - 217) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 1 - "Immortal" Hydra Vulgaris: https://www.brighteon.com/5733e3f7-286d-413c-9466-d47d34e74992
Part 2 - 218) Dr Carrie Madej & Harald Kautz Vella creature 2 - transhuman crystals: https://www.brighteon.com/04e00f60-1a58-4512-be16-bd668a92e325
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.