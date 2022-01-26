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182) Bebés de olhos totalmente negros
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843 views • January 26, 2022
Fontes:
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/mutagen.html
Jan 26, 2022 | Dr. Viviane Brunet on black-eyed babies: https://rumble.com/vt7gs2-dr.-viviane-brunet-on-black-eyed-babies.html
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 143 -
September 28th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA143-:9
ou ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/black-eyed-babies.html
La Quinta Columna on more on Black-Eyed Babies (Pandemic Babies): https://rumble.com/vn1xa9-la-quinta-columna-on-more-on-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies.html
188) Efeitos do grafeno vacinal em mulheres grávidas: https://www.brighteon.com/916b9dca-bec1-4acb-998e-548090f33914
Mais:
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
175) Homem híbrido e civilização híbrida: https://www.brighteon.com/09d3efe8-3db6-4024-9f59-c3633c9b38b6 | https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/mutagen.html
Jan 26, 2022 | Dr. Viviane Brunet on black-eyed babies: https://rumble.com/vt7gs2-dr.-viviane-brunet-on-black-eyed-babies.html
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 143 -
September 28th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA143-:9
ou ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/black-eyed-babies.html
La Quinta Columna on more on Black-Eyed Babies (Pandemic Babies): https://rumble.com/vn1xa9-la-quinta-columna-on-more-on-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies.html
188) Efeitos do grafeno vacinal em mulheres grávidas: https://www.brighteon.com/916b9dca-bec1-4acb-998e-548090f33914
Mais:
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
175) Homem híbrido e civilização híbrida: https://www.brighteon.com/09d3efe8-3db6-4024-9f59-c3633c9b38b6 | https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Keywords
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