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188) Efeitos do grafeno vacinal em mulheres grávidas
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64 views • February 08, 2022
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/transhumanism.html
Fev 08, 2022 | Dr. Viviane Brunet on the side-effects of the COVID vaccines in pregnant women: https://rumble.com/vuc6dk-dr.-viviane-brunet-on-the-side-effects-of-the-covid-vaccines-in-pregnant-wo.html
182) Bebés de olhos totalmente negros: https://www.brighteon.com/03cace82-860c-43e6-9ef1-94eb17ec0c86
Mais:
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
175) Homem híbrido e civilização híbrida: https://www.brighteon.com/09d3efe8-3db6-4024-9f59-c3633c9b38b6 | https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Fev 08, 2022 | Dr. Viviane Brunet on the side-effects of the COVID vaccines in pregnant women: https://rumble.com/vuc6dk-dr.-viviane-brunet-on-the-side-effects-of-the-covid-vaccines-in-pregnant-wo.html
182) Bebés de olhos totalmente negros: https://www.brighteon.com/03cace82-860c-43e6-9ef1-94eb17ec0c86
Mais:
174) Toxicidade da Era do Grafeno (o real das conspirações): https://www.brighteon.com/394f1f94-bb0e-455d-bb10-60cfc3f17d34
175) Homem híbrido e civilização híbrida: https://www.brighteon.com/09d3efe8-3db6-4024-9f59-c3633c9b38b6 | https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hybridization.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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