Arms for the Micro Nova

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Suspicious Observers
https://suspicious0bservers.org/
12,000 Year Cycle
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw
The Next End of the World
https://otf.selz.com/item/pre-order-the-next-end-of-the-world-the-rebirth-of-catastrophism
World in Peril: The Origin , Mission & Scientific Findings of the 46th / 72nd Reconnaissance Squadron
https://amzn.to/2T3C18U
https://archive.org/details/worldinperiltheorigin/mode/2up
Origins of the Fourth World War
https://amzn.to/2UvY4Fl
JR Nyquist Interviews
https://www.brighteon.com/56efa647-c0a5-44fa-9808-c17199225c4a
https://www.brighteon.com/bddd4234-7e51-4527-bc7d-a1fe2507378c
How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://www.brighteon.com/a326473f-4c12-4079-a473-53a8be823f65
Tikka T1x Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EifbjTkrRuoQhS1caVeDj
Ruger 10/22 Review
https://www.brighteon.com/76d5f5e5-be8d-45f2-b95c-844303210e42
Appleseed Prep Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i
Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
Tikka T1x vs Ruger 10/22 AQT Test
https://www.brighteon.com/b6e49c44-4c24-49a2-9873-214a9e698679
22LR KelTec P17 Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h
22LR Browning Buck Mark Playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/2398c8dd-98f5-4c4c-b077-e84ebb3a46c0
https://www.brighteon.com/2df48d06-4bc3-4a1d-957e-16e97fefe6ef
Backpack Carbine Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4bnbvZjm9QZZQNaMPV0-B7
BCM (Bravo Company Manufacturing) RECCE AR15
https://youtu.be/PpziVCO1iFA
KelTec RDB Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM60wsyiKI5X6CuBlRYCRSkI
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Rex Applegate Point Shooting Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
Mossberg MVP Scout playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5BVkVFRYBDLdEnLEuMZZz6
Desert Tech MDR playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7ioQmEm9UHP8gab4UhJse0
Tech Sights
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM62fZ76uYMRCiMQJIqKsYDy
https://www.tech-sights.com/
Arsenal AK47
https://www.brighteon.com/d21243ad-0afd-4aa2-a853-2d74ea25ae3a
David Lauck SLR
https://www.dlsports.com/dl-2015-carbine.html
Forged Tec Holsters P17
https://www.brighteon.com/30abac95-4bd8-475c-871d-812214c97556
DeSantis Slim-Tuk Holsters
https://www.brighteon.com/c1d649fe-9d40-43d6-9a81-2042c74ff75f
https://amzn.to/3kTvW7F
Hill People Runners Kit Bag
https://youtu.be/YtyeA3MlvNw
https://amzn.to/2SNITEJ
Wyoming Trader's CCW Vest
https://youtu.be/hVzDJ9xo1pU
https://www.brighteon.com/610da3e7-ceab-488c-b219-0181e7717f65
Eberlestock Mini-Me
https://www.brighteon.com/c8e2a3d7-d3bc-4e80-868d-07b161826e3c
Eberlestock Scabbard
https://amzn.to/36gPs5Q
Eberlestock X2
https://amzn.to/37hDie3
WY Trader's Vest
https://amzn.to/2mY3WXz
Chome Industries
https://www.chromeindustries.com/
Fiskars Shovel
https://amzn.to/2TaMJdB
Fiskars Clearing Hatchet
https://amzn.to/3A1gSwD
Fiskars Splitting Axe
https://amzn.to/3xZ51NO
Bow Saw
https://amzn.to/3hcNHhh
Estwing Tomahawk Axe
https://amzn.to/3jhNrjS
Gerber Machete
https://amzn.to/3xXmMgh
KYOKU 3.5" Paring Knife
https://amzn.to/3z0fMkh
Estwing Camper's Axe
https://amzn.to/2T1Qt17
Ultimate Survival Medicine Guide
https://amzn.to/3fVzXrQ
SWAT-T Tourniquet
https://amzn.to/3o3cl6o
Forager's Harvest
https://amzn.to/2T6ehjN
Nature's Garden
https://amzn.to/3pCfdZL
Incredible Wild Edibles
https://amzn.to/3pym9ac
Cubic Grizzly Wood Stove
https://cubicminiwoodstoves.com/collections/grizzly-cb-1210/products/cb-1210-br-cubic-mini-wood-stove?variant=1331904548
Wonderwash Clothes Washer
https://amzn.to/3jjgPpY
Chapters
0:00 Micro Nova?
1:05 EMP
1:39 Surrender?
2:05 Suspicious Observers
3:04 Philosophy of Use
3:56 Rule of Law?
4:36 Shoot Shovel Shutup
5:18 22LR
5:50 22 Bolt Action
6:32 Semi-Auto 22
6:52 Bolt vs Semi
8:24 Cartridge Weight
8:47 Project Appleseed
11:37 22 Pistol
15:24 Backpack Carbine
16:34 9mm Pistols?
17:01 BCM AR15
17:35 KelTec RDB
19:36 Large Calibers
20:51 Rifle Teams
22:28 Sighting Systems
23:36 Tech Sights
24:40 Weaver V3
25:51 Archery
26:46 Opportunity Costs
27.46 Holsters
29.33 Marginal Utility
30:51 Earth Tools
31:49 EMP Shield
32:31 Medical
33:23 Foraging
34:15 Heating
34:53 Laundry
36:10 Tacticool
37:17 Poachers
38:07 Kinetic Energy