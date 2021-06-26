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Arms for the Micro Nova
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143 views • June 26, 2021
What is a recurrent micro nova? What are its possible triggers? When are we likely to be relying upon our preparations? Who is Major Maynard White? What cataclysm hypothesis was Einstein working on before he died?

Suspicious Observers
https://suspicious0bservers.org/

12,000 Year Cycle
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw

The Next End of the World
https://otf.selz.com/item/pre-order-the-next-end-of-the-world-the-rebirth-of-catastrophism

World in Peril: The Origin , Mission & Scientific Findings of the 46th / 72nd Reconnaissance Squadron
https://amzn.to/2T3C18U
https://archive.org/details/worldinperiltheorigin/mode/2up

Origins of the Fourth World War
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JR Nyquist Interviews
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How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://www.brighteon.com/a326473f-4c12-4079-a473-53a8be823f65

Tikka T1x Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EifbjTkrRuoQhS1caVeDj

Ruger 10/22 Review
https://www.brighteon.com/76d5f5e5-be8d-45f2-b95c-844303210e42

Appleseed Prep Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i

Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic
http://www.appleseedinfo.org

Tikka T1x vs Ruger 10/22 AQT Test
https://www.brighteon.com/b6e49c44-4c24-49a2-9873-214a9e698679

22LR KelTec P17 Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5sOT82t51JnDu0F9ZCkv1h

22LR Browning Buck Mark Playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/2398c8dd-98f5-4c4c-b077-e84ebb3a46c0
https://www.brighteon.com/2df48d06-4bc3-4a1d-957e-16e97fefe6ef

Backpack Carbine Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4bnbvZjm9QZZQNaMPV0-B7

BCM (Bravo Company Manufacturing) RECCE AR15
https://youtu.be/PpziVCO1iFA

KelTec RDB Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM60wsyiKI5X6CuBlRYCRSkI

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK

Rex Applegate Point Shooting Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc

Mossberg MVP Scout playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5BVkVFRYBDLdEnLEuMZZz6

Desert Tech MDR playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7ioQmEm9UHP8gab4UhJse0

Tech Sights
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM62fZ76uYMRCiMQJIqKsYDy
https://www.tech-sights.com/

Arsenal AK47
https://www.brighteon.com/d21243ad-0afd-4aa2-a853-2d74ea25ae3a

David Lauck SLR
https://www.dlsports.com/dl-2015-carbine.html

Forged Tec Holsters P17
https://www.brighteon.com/30abac95-4bd8-475c-871d-812214c97556

DeSantis Slim-Tuk Holsters
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Hill People Runners Kit Bag
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Wyoming Trader's CCW Vest
https://youtu.be/hVzDJ9xo1pU
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Eberlestock Mini-Me
https://www.brighteon.com/c8e2a3d7-d3bc-4e80-868d-07b161826e3c

Eberlestock Scabbard
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Eberlestock X2
https://amzn.to/37hDie3

WY Trader's Vest
https://amzn.to/2mY3WXz

Chome Industries
https://www.chromeindustries.com/

Fiskars Shovel
https://amzn.to/2TaMJdB

Fiskars Clearing Hatchet
https://amzn.to/3A1gSwD

Fiskars Splitting Axe
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Bow Saw
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Estwing Tomahawk Axe
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Gerber Machete
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KYOKU 3.5" Paring Knife
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Estwing Camper's Axe
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Ultimate Survival Medicine Guide
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SWAT-T Tourniquet
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Forager's Harvest
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Nature's Garden
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Incredible Wild Edibles
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Cubic Grizzly Wood Stove
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Wonderwash Clothes Washer
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Chapters
0:00 Micro Nova?
1:05 EMP
1:39 Surrender?
2:05 Suspicious Observers
3:04 Philosophy of Use
3:56 Rule of Law?
4:36 Shoot Shovel Shutup
5:18 22LR
5:50 22 Bolt Action
6:32 Semi-Auto 22
6:52 Bolt vs Semi
8:24 Cartridge Weight
8:47 Project Appleseed
11:37 22 Pistol
15:24 Backpack Carbine
16:34 9mm Pistols?
17:01 BCM AR15
17:35 KelTec RDB
19:36 Large Calibers
20:51 Rifle Teams
22:28 Sighting Systems
23:36 Tech Sights
24:40 Weaver V3
25:51 Archery
26:46 Opportunity Costs
27.46 Holsters
29.33 Marginal Utility
30:51 Earth Tools
31:49 EMP Shield
32:31 Medical
33:23 Foraging
34:15 Heating
34:53 Laundry
36:10 Tacticool
37:17 Poachers
38:07 Kinetic Energy
Keywords
firearmscatastrophemicro nova
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