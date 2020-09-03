Tech-Sights for the AK47. Marksmanship Made Possible

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0:50 Big Horns
1:36 Fouled Glasses
2:28 Sentry Solutions
3:00 Offhand Stock Length
3:48 Arsenal SAM7SF
4:46 Improvement
5:23 Recoil Spring Plunger
6:36 First AQT vs Previous
7:25 Out of the Box Zero
10:04 AQT 3 at the Range
12:16 Appleseed Offhand
12:35 Squared Up Offhand
14:24 AQT Offhand Score
15:02 AQT Sitting Score
16:22 AQT Rapid Prone Score
18:10 AQT Slow Prone Score
23:12 AK Rifleman Patch
23:25 Wolf Steel Case Ammo
23:38 Eye Pro Fouling
24:58 AK19
26:44 Eye Focus Fatigue
28:00 As Good as Optic
31:48 Retaining Zero
33:02 Bonus AQT in the Big Horns
If you have an AK, just go get these sights.
AK47 Tech-Sights
https://www.tech-sights.com/ak-products/
Arsenal AK47
https://www.arsenalinc.com/usa/firearms/Rifles/
AK19
https://www.rt.com/russia/498223-kalashnikiov-new-lightweight-assault-rifle/