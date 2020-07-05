How the 22 Wins - 9mm versus 22 Long Rifle

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Using the .22 for Self Defense
by Greg Ellifritz (L E Fritz)
https://www.activeresponsetraining.net/using-the-22-for-self-defense
The .22 LR For Self Defense: Good, Bad Or Crazy?
https://gundigest.com/article/defensive-22-lr-good-bad-or-stupid
Data behind the research
http://www.activeresponsetraining.net/an-alternate-look-at-handgun-stopping-power
Greg’s amazing resume
https://www.activeresponsetraining.net/instructors
IDF uses 10/22
https://www.rugertalk.com/articles/the-plinker-went-to-war-the-idfs-ruger-10-22.126/
Israeli Mossad .22 LRS: The Reliable Pistols of the Mossad
https://www.tactical-life.com/firearms/israeli-mossad-22-lrs/
Aleppo Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3jbNepN6kM
https://www.americanpartisan.org/2020/07/tx2guns-urban-guerilla-sniping-v3-0/
Decibels
https://www.m1911.org/loudness.htm
Bloody Hands
https://youtu.be/mDIAQd11Pbc
Only Hits Count?
https://youtu.be/wbi1i0gxgaI
The 22lr is badass and here is why
https://www.survivalmonkey.com/threads/the-22lr-is-badass-and-here-is-why.33420/page-3
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
https://amzn.to/S2rWMW6G
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide Marine
https://amzn.to/3flhBgM
Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0
Chapters
0:00 Welcome
0:19 9mm vs 22 Start
1:56 Rounds per weight
2:32 Bullet Weight
3:22 Kinetic Energy
4:01 Greg Ellifritz Incapacitation
5:53 Skewed Data
6:33 Only Hits Matter?
7:23 Recoil
7:46 Decibels
9:01 Training Opportunity Cost
10:29 Rapid Fire
11:47 From Cover
12:14 Prevailing in a Gunfight
14:01 Greg Ellifritz Using the 22 for Self Defense
15:14 Slide, Bloody Hands, Malfunction Handling
17:07 Reliability
18:59 Trust Your Life to
20:30 Legal
21:01 Suppressors
22:10 Barrel Life
22:34 Z-Day
23:30 Lessons of Aleppo Sniper War
24:40 IDF Riot Control
25:31 Survival Hunting
26:40 Project Appleseed
27:50 Never Thought I would