Ruger 10/22 Collectors Series 2nd Edition. Perfect Liberty Training Rifle

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Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinics
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
Appleseed Prep Video Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i
Ruger BX Trigger
https://ruger.com/micros/BX-Trigger/?r=y
Volquartsen Auto Bolt Release
https://volquartsen.com/products/158-automatic-bolt-release
Simmons 4x rimfire scope
https://amzn.to/2Bow4KK
Tech Sights
https://www.tech-sights.com/ruger-products/
Clear and Black 10 round Magazines (vs extended capacity)
https://shopruger.com/22-LR-10-Round-Rotary-Magazine-Clear/productinfo/90223/
https://shopruger.com/BX-1-22-LR-10-Round-Rotary-Magazine/productinfo/90005/
Modular Stock set
https://shopruger.com/Modular-Stock-System-Bundle-Compact-Pull-Kit/productinfo/26056/
Magpul Quick Disconnect Sling Swivel
https://amzn.to/2MRDQz6
Magpul M-LOK QD Quick-Disconnect Sling Mount
https://amzn.to/2ZP216z
BCM Gunfighter Q - D SLNG MNT (low profile, low snag compared to Magpul)
https://amzn.to/2BVm77g
Fudd Sling Hardware
https://amzn.to/2QmlxV7
https://amzn.to/2YNZQBG
Canvas GI Sling
https://amzn.to/37tqfGa
Collectors Series Third Edition “Man’s Best Friend”
https://www.guns.com/news/2018/11/20/ruger-rolls-out-collectors-series-mans-best-friend-10-22
Vs candidates:
Tippmann M4/22
http://www.tippmannarms.com/tippmann-arms-m4-22-pro/
Discredited S&W M&P 15-22 Sport
https://www.smith-wesson.com/firearms/mp-15-22-sport
Situation
Offered to test and advocate for the M&P
KelTec SU22
https://www.keltecweapons.com/firearms/rifles/su22/