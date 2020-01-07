Wyoming Trader's CCW Vest Holster Upgrade with Crossbreed Ohai Modular Holster

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Review of Wyoming Trader's Cody CCW Vest
https://youtu.be/hVzDJ9xo1pU
Old review of Wyoming Trader's Vest (Kel-Tec PF9 carry options)
https://youtu.be/Ji60d9cAQ9c
Crossbreed Ohai Modular Holster
https://www.crossbreedholsters.com/ohai-modular-holster.html
Wyoming Traders CCW Vest
Tan Medium
https://amzn.to/2pkYezO
Tan Large
https://amzn.to/2mY3WXz
Wyoming Traders (more color and size options)
https://wyomingtraders.com/shopper/index.php/product/cody-concealed-carry-vest/
Crossbreed Ohai Modular Holster