AQT Shootout - Tikka T1x vs Ruger 10/22. Can a bolt gun prevail?

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Weaver V3 Review
https://youtu.be/0Y-aGQiEheQ
Ruger 10/22 Review
https://youtu.be/6cBp8RmdPqo
Tikka T1x Review
https://youtu.be/xKR0ErPIBSk
Appleseed Prep
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i
Chapters
0:00 Echo
0:24 AQT Intro
1:11 Offhand Ruger
2:25 Offhand T1x
4:14 Sitting Ruger
6:16 Sitting T1x
8:23 Rapid Prone Ruger
10:14 Rapid Prone T1x
11:54 Slow Prone T1x
14:53 Slow Prone Ruger
17:05 AR15 Known Distance
17:23 Total Score
18:48 Summary
19:43 Ambi AQT
20:29 Ruger Advantage
21:05 Tikka Advantage
22:00 Magnification
23:42 Bonus