DeSantis Slim Tuk IWB Holsters

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0:17 Thin Kydex
1:16 The Claw
2:00 Trigger Coverage
2:23 Optics Ready
3:08 Ambidextrous
4:34 Sweat Guard Bite
5:32 Remove Cant System
6:16 Belt Hanger
7:20 P17 Belt Hanger
7:55 Magazine Release
8:31 Paddle Mag Release
10:07 Weight
10:51 Appendix Carry
11:54 Hanger vs Mag Button
12:49 vs Belt Clip
13:13 Left Hand Primary
13:51 vs DIY IWB Holster
14:55 Exceptional Value
15:50 DeSantis OWB
16:46 Summary
17:33 Bonus
DIY IWB
https://youtu.be/N2uy3-ecNGA
Dara Holster Modification
https://youtu.be/rD7xMAU7WD4
DeSantis Slim Tuk Hellcat
https://amzn.to/36cv2fJ
DeSantis Slim Tuk MC1sc
https://amzn.to/32GIgBo
DeSantis Slim Tuk P365
https://amzn.to/3kTvW7F
DeSantis Slim Tuk G43
https://amzn.to/3kX5VnG
DeStantis Slim Tuk G17/19/22/23
https://amzn.to/34SMGX5
DeStantis Slim Tuk G26/27/33
https://amzn.to/385h2Y7
Triple K Ranger Belt
https://amzn.to/313coGw
Hill People Runner's Kit Bag
https://amzn.to/2SNITEJ