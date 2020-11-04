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DeSantis Slim Tuk IWB Holsters
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51 views • November 04, 2020
0:00 Minimalist IWB
0:17 Thin Kydex
1:16 The Claw
2:00 Trigger Coverage
2:23 Optics Ready
3:08 Ambidextrous
4:34 Sweat Guard Bite
5:32 Remove Cant System
6:16 Belt Hanger
7:20 P17 Belt Hanger
7:55 Magazine Release
8:31 Paddle Mag Release
10:07 Weight
10:51 Appendix Carry
11:54 Hanger vs Mag Button
12:49 vs Belt Clip
13:13 Left Hand Primary
13:51 vs DIY IWB Holster
14:55 Exceptional Value
15:50 DeSantis OWB
16:46 Summary
17:33 Bonus



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy