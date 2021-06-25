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JR Nyquist reveals latest details on China's plans to ATTACK the United States
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335208 views • June 25, 2021
JR Nyquist reveals details of China’s latest plans to attack the United States

Interviewed by Mike Adams, JR Nyquist talked about the Chinese state security official who defected in the U.S. He said the defector, Dong Jingwei, was sent by China for "damage control" as the narrative on the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) shifted on the possibility that the virus escaped from a Chinese lab.

Nyquist and Adams determined that the things Dong turned over and shared to the United States are not new and already known during the Trump administration.

According to Nyquist, the Chinese wanted the narrative that the virus “accidentally escaped” from a lab to stick now that it’s out in the open. He said Dong was sent to reinforce a certain narrative – that the Chinese didn’t release the virus on purpose. He said Dong "knows the real scoop of how the virus got out."

Nyquist also talked about how the COVID-19 vaccines represent the second stage in the biological attack on the U.S. He said the virus can only kill a small percentage of the population, and the vaccines can do much more damage.

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