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What about 2022?
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126 views • December 31, 2021
What is possibe that we can expect in 2022?
What does the bible say - my personal view and possiblilities...
Scripture to the message:
1 Kings 14:20
1 Kings 16:29
2 Kings 21:19/ 2 Chronicles 33:21
Revelation 20:4-7
Isaiah 5:20
Psalms 119:105, Proverbs 6:22
Psalms 35:19, 69:4/ John 15:25
1 John 2:22, 4:3/ 2 John 1:7
Isaiah 17:1
John 2:20
Jonah 3:4
Revelation 20:4
Revelation Chapter 6-9
Video with the number 22:
https://brighteon.com/95cb174d-814d-4972-a23b-e87471f75ab4
Video with Israel:
https://www.brighteon.com/035f5060-ccba-4b68-a419-8fc826169ab6
The Hubble Bubble Parody:
Announcement:
https://www.brighteon.com/02e400ed-9998-4b1e-bf0b-34a0d6369ab0
Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258
Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977
Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d
Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e
Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f
Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903
Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10
The Story:
https://www.brighteon.com/82597831-a1e7-41da-b849-9597b14d34f2
Suite for the innocent:
Part 1 - Overture:
https://www.brighteon.com/92c5490c-c9f4-421f-9421-c9d3fddf0446
Part 2 - Innocent Blood:
https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd4dbc-07a9-48ec-ac6f-60f39e3675c3
Part 3 - Hymn of Triumph:
https://www.brighteon.com/ff87b0e6-c59e-4507-83f4-19c854c5ef54
Part 4 - Fugue for Eternity:
https://www.brighteon.com/19295b67-2a10-4981-bb2c-c69d891aba53
...................
No transcript of this video available. It might come up on my website somewhere:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
What does the bible say - my personal view and possiblilities...
Scripture to the message:
1 Kings 14:20
1 Kings 16:29
2 Kings 21:19/ 2 Chronicles 33:21
Revelation 20:4-7
Isaiah 5:20
Psalms 119:105, Proverbs 6:22
Psalms 35:19, 69:4/ John 15:25
1 John 2:22, 4:3/ 2 John 1:7
Isaiah 17:1
John 2:20
Jonah 3:4
Revelation 20:4
Revelation Chapter 6-9
Video with the number 22:
https://brighteon.com/95cb174d-814d-4972-a23b-e87471f75ab4
Video with Israel:
https://www.brighteon.com/035f5060-ccba-4b68-a419-8fc826169ab6
The Hubble Bubble Parody:
Announcement:
https://www.brighteon.com/02e400ed-9998-4b1e-bf0b-34a0d6369ab0
Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258
Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977
Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d
Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e
Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f
Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903
Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10
The Story:
https://www.brighteon.com/82597831-a1e7-41da-b849-9597b14d34f2
Suite for the innocent:
Part 1 - Overture:
https://www.brighteon.com/92c5490c-c9f4-421f-9421-c9d3fddf0446
Part 2 - Innocent Blood:
https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd4dbc-07a9-48ec-ac6f-60f39e3675c3
Part 3 - Hymn of Triumph:
https://www.brighteon.com/ff87b0e6-c59e-4507-83f4-19c854c5ef54
Part 4 - Fugue for Eternity:
https://www.brighteon.com/19295b67-2a10-4981-bb2c-c69d891aba53
...................
No transcript of this video available. It might come up on my website somewhere:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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