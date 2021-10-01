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Announcement for... The Hubble Bubble Parody
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36 views • October 01, 2021
This video is simply an announcement for a song, which is actually more than a song, and so the name:
The Hubble Bubble – A Parody in 7 Movements.
It will get posted as soon as possible and it's coming in 7 separate videos – or as there is a story to the parody it will be 8 videos.
Though it was not my intention but it appeared to be very prophetic when I look on it from a couple of years distance.
Be excited to listen to the music, once it is published.
Subsribe, so you won't miss them!
If you feel led to donate, any amount is greatly appreciated.
It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music and videos.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
In case, the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out...
Or if you need, buy and license I have also footages and a few images available - all is exlusively on Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit; for that, go shopping via this link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The Hubble Bubble – A Parody in 7 Movements.
It will get posted as soon as possible and it's coming in 7 separate videos – or as there is a story to the parody it will be 8 videos.
Though it was not my intention but it appeared to be very prophetic when I look on it from a couple of years distance.
Be excited to listen to the music, once it is published.
Subsribe, so you won't miss them!
If you feel led to donate, any amount is greatly appreciated.
It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music and videos.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
In case, the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out...
Or if you need, buy and license I have also footages and a few images available - all is exlusively on Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit; for that, go shopping via this link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
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