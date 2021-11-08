© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIG BROTHER, Part Six of the Parody
Follow
0
Share
Report
218 views • November 08, 2021
Part six of the Parody speaks about all we know from BIG BROTHER, packed into 41 verses.
Of course it can't reflect everything but only a small portion of it - or else the song would last for months.
The description box would be to small to include everything what that song contains
May the introduction is a bit lengthy but maybe not too boring.
Lyrics are included in the video to read along - to get the images and lyrics I recommend to listen more than once eventhough it is very long.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as most other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
If you feel led to donate, you can either buy footages for your own video at the link below.
It's exclusively there at the link:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Or for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get at least a little bit as well;
for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or simply if you like to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Of course it can't reflect everything but only a small portion of it - or else the song would last for months.
The description box would be to small to include everything what that song contains
May the introduction is a bit lengthy but maybe not too boring.
Lyrics are included in the video to read along - to get the images and lyrics I recommend to listen more than once eventhough it is very long.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as most other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
If you feel led to donate, you can either buy footages for your own video at the link below.
It's exclusively there at the link:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Or for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get at least a little bit as well;
for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or simply if you like to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.