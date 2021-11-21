Epilog, Part Seven of: "THE HUBBLE BUBBLE - A PARODY IN 7 MOVEMENTS"

Part Seven of the Parody packs everything together but focus a lot all the various religions in this worldAt the end it points to the truth and the solution against all the madness.It might be a bit exhausting with 52 verses, but guess not so boring as you may expect in such a long songLyrics are included in the video to read alongYet to get both, the images and the lyrics might not be so easyBut you always can listen to it againThis video contains as all others here a slightly audible watermark on the music.Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as most other songs.If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...But you can get many other footages, some images and music there.May you want to stitch your own video together, there you can get licensed stuffMy content there is exclusively only available there: