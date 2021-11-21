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Epilog, Part Seven of: "THE HUBBLE BUBBLE - A PARODY IN 7 MOVEMENTS"
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22 views • November 21, 2021
Part Seven of the Parody packs everything together but focus a lot all the various religions in this world
At the end it points to the truth and the solution against all the madness.
It might be a bit exhausting with 52 verses, but guess not so boring as you may expect in such a long song
Lyrics are included in the video to read along
Yet to get both, the images and the lyrics might not be so easy
But you always can listen to it again
This video contains as all others here a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as most other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
But you can get many other footages, some images and music there.
May you want to stitch your own video together, there you can get licensed stuff
My content there is exclusively only available there:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
At the end it points to the truth and the solution against all the madness.
It might be a bit exhausting with 52 verses, but guess not so boring as you may expect in such a long song
Lyrics are included in the video to read along
Yet to get both, the images and the lyrics might not be so easy
But you always can listen to it again
This video contains as all others here a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as most other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
But you can get many other footages, some images and music there.
May you want to stitch your own video together, there you can get licensed stuff
My content there is exclusively only available there:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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