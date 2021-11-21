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Epilog, Part Seven of: "THE HUBBLE BUBBLE - A PARODY IN 7 MOVEMENTS"
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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22 views • November 21, 2021
Part Seven of the Parody packs everything together but focus a lot all the various religions in this world
At the end it points to the truth and the solution against all the madness.
It might be a bit exhausting with 52 verses, but guess not so boring as you may expect in such a long song

Lyrics are included in the video to read along
Yet to get both, the images and the lyrics might not be so easy
But you always can listen to it again

This video contains as all others here a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as most other songs.

If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...

But you can get many other footages, some images and music there.
May you want to stitch your own video together, there you can get licensed stuff
My content there is exclusively only available there:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
parodybibleholy spirittruthchristianitypropheticreligionislammusicyeshuacatholicsoundbilderbergsingingrecordingaudioatheismhinduismdrumsharmonymusicalpantheismharmonies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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