No one knows the day or the hour; Warning to Israel... Prophecy

No one knows the day or the hour; Warning to Israel... ProphecyDescription:Prophetic word, given on November 23rd at 4:30 in the morningIt started with the phrase: No one knows the day and the hour – why not ask the Father.He compared it with different scenes from scripture.Another section is for the People Israel.And finally a part for the Believers, Church or Christians, however you label themThe transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:Or read along on the website:Music-Video about the day and the hour here on this channel (low audio quality):Also low quality audio but the Lyrics in written formAnd if you want to buy the song about the day and the hour in best quality, you can get it here:Pond 5 (version with vocals)Pond 5 (Instrumental version)If you look for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some (mostly nature) available exlusively on Pond5