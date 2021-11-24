© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No one knows the day or the hour; Warning to Israel... Prophecy
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • November 24, 2021
No one knows the day or the hour; Warning to Israel... Prophecy
Description:
Prophetic word, given on November 23rd at 4:30 in the morning
It started with the phrase: No one knows the day and the hour – why not ask the Father.
He compared it with different scenes from scripture.
Another section is for the People Israel.
And finally a part for the Believers, Church or Christians, however you label them
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-23-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-23-day-hour-and-warning-israel/
Music-Video about the day and the hour here on this channel (low audio quality):
https://www.brighteon.com/aeacc77a-a212-4976-b651-39afc4cb9dff
Also low quality audio but the Lyrics in written form
https://bindernowski.com/ready/
And if you want to buy the song about the day and the hour in best quality, you can get it here:
Pond 5 (version with vocals)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145249108-grooving-music-warning-lyrics-be-ready
Pond 5 (Instrumental version)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/49431945-driving-music-progressive-rock-be-ready-instrumental
If you look for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some (mostly nature) available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Description:
Prophetic word, given on November 23rd at 4:30 in the morning
It started with the phrase: No one knows the day and the hour – why not ask the Father.
He compared it with different scenes from scripture.
Another section is for the People Israel.
And finally a part for the Believers, Church or Christians, however you label them
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-23-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-23-day-hour-and-warning-israel/
Music-Video about the day and the hour here on this channel (low audio quality):
https://www.brighteon.com/aeacc77a-a212-4976-b651-39afc4cb9dff
Also low quality audio but the Lyrics in written form
https://bindernowski.com/ready/
And if you want to buy the song about the day and the hour in best quality, you can get it here:
Pond 5 (version with vocals)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145249108-grooving-music-warning-lyrics-be-ready
Pond 5 (Instrumental version)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/49431945-driving-music-progressive-rock-be-ready-instrumental
If you look for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some (mostly nature) available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.