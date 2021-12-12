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Suite for the Innocent, Part 2: Innocent Blood
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85 views • December 12, 2021
Innocent blood is part two of the Innocent Suite.
A musical work with orchestral music including church pipe organ dedicated for the innocent children.
Innocent Blood is the center piece of the music, how so many children are abused by dark powers.
It speaks about abortion, sex trafficking, human trade and all kinds of evil disgusting things.
It is basically one song divided in 4 segments like a year in 4 yeasons
So I recommend, listening to all parts in the sequential order,
to get the full image of the journey.
1. Overture: https://www.brighteon.com/92c5490c-c9f4-421f-9421-c9d3fddf0446
2. Innocent Blood: https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd4dbc-07a9-48ec-ac6f-60f39e3675c3
3. Hymn of Triumph: https://www.brighteon.com/ff87b0e6-c59e-4507-83f4-19c854c5ef54
4. Fugue for Eternity: https://www.brighteon.com/19295b67-2a10-4981-bb2c-c69d891aba53
The audio quality is very low and the music has a slightly audible watermark with artifacts
I will try to find a way, if someone is interested to buy this music in great quality.
As this Part 2 is longer than 10 minutes, I can't get it on Pond5.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
A musical work with orchestral music including church pipe organ dedicated for the innocent children.
Innocent Blood is the center piece of the music, how so many children are abused by dark powers.
It speaks about abortion, sex trafficking, human trade and all kinds of evil disgusting things.
It is basically one song divided in 4 segments like a year in 4 yeasons
So I recommend, listening to all parts in the sequential order,
to get the full image of the journey.
1. Overture: https://www.brighteon.com/92c5490c-c9f4-421f-9421-c9d3fddf0446
2. Innocent Blood: https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd4dbc-07a9-48ec-ac6f-60f39e3675c3
3. Hymn of Triumph: https://www.brighteon.com/ff87b0e6-c59e-4507-83f4-19c854c5ef54
4. Fugue for Eternity: https://www.brighteon.com/19295b67-2a10-4981-bb2c-c69d891aba53
The audio quality is very low and the music has a slightly audible watermark with artifacts
I will try to find a way, if someone is interested to buy this music in great quality.
As this Part 2 is longer than 10 minutes, I can't get it on Pond5.
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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