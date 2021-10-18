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MONOPOLY, Part three of; "THE HUBBLE BUBBLE - A PARODY IN 7 MOVEMENTS"
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47 views • October 18, 2021
Part three of the Parody, which is a piece of a massive musical work full with irony but also prophecy.
Money Makes the World go Round - is this true?
This part is called Monopoly and speaks mostly about, how the Elites playing a wicked game with money as their powerful tool to manipulate almost everything.
It speaks about Deception, War, the fall of Babylon, the Mark of the Beast, etc.
But it points to the solution with Yeshua, His ultimate power and His salvation with eternal life.
Note, that the basics were written in early 2016.
Lyrics are included in the video to read along.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as the other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
If you are looking for your own video for footages, images or music, feel free to look at Pond5
I have many footages there.
And if you buy them, it will help me a provision to be able to buy food and continue producing more.
It's exclusively here at the link:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Money Makes the World go Round - is this true?
This part is called Monopoly and speaks mostly about, how the Elites playing a wicked game with money as their powerful tool to manipulate almost everything.
It speaks about Deception, War, the fall of Babylon, the Mark of the Beast, etc.
But it points to the solution with Yeshua, His ultimate power and His salvation with eternal life.
Note, that the basics were written in early 2016.
Lyrics are included in the video to read along.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as the other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
If you are looking for your own video for footages, images or music, feel free to look at Pond5
I have many footages there.
And if you buy them, it will help me a provision to be able to buy food and continue producing more.
It's exclusively here at the link:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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