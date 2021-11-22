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THE Story of the HUBBLE BUBBLE
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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254 views • November 22, 2021
This video is the story of a Parody with 207 verses and how everthing came to pass
HUBBLE BUBBLE is a Parody in 7 movements (7 parts)
It covers a wide range from Science, over religion, politics, society, technology and much more,
Some my name it conspiracy, some vanity, others truth - you decide

Lyrics are included in each video to read along
Alternatively you can read the words on https://bindernowski.com where you will find the button under the section Music
The links to all the single pieces here below

Announcement:
https://www.brighteon.com/02e400ed-9998-4b1e-bf0b-34a0d6369ab0

Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258

Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977

Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d

Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e

Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f

Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903

Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10
Keywords
politicsscienceuniverseparodygodholy spiritsalvationsocietyrevolutiontechnologytruthpropheticreligionmusicyeshuagovernmentinsanitysingingrecordingaudiosolutionvanityharmonymusicalharmonies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy