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THE Story of the HUBBLE BUBBLE
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254 views • November 22, 2021
This video is the story of a Parody with 207 verses and how everthing came to pass
HUBBLE BUBBLE is a Parody in 7 movements (7 parts)
It covers a wide range from Science, over religion, politics, society, technology and much more,
Some my name it conspiracy, some vanity, others truth - you decide
Lyrics are included in each video to read along
Alternatively you can read the words on https://bindernowski.com where you will find the button under the section Music
The links to all the single pieces here below
Announcement:
https://www.brighteon.com/02e400ed-9998-4b1e-bf0b-34a0d6369ab0
Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258
Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977
Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d
Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e
Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f
Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903
Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10
HUBBLE BUBBLE is a Parody in 7 movements (7 parts)
It covers a wide range from Science, over religion, politics, society, technology and much more,
Some my name it conspiracy, some vanity, others truth - you decide
Lyrics are included in each video to read along
Alternatively you can read the words on https://bindernowski.com where you will find the button under the section Music
The links to all the single pieces here below
Announcement:
https://www.brighteon.com/02e400ed-9998-4b1e-bf0b-34a0d6369ab0
Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258
Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977
Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d
Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e
Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f
Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903
Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10
Keywords
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