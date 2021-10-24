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Niburu the Guru, Part four of; "THE HUBBLE BUBBLE - A PARODY IN 7 MOVEMENTS"
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268 views • October 24, 2021
Part four of the Parody, which is a piece of a massive musical work full with irony but also prophecy.
Does Niburu exist?
Who is He?
This part of the Parody is called Niburu the Guru.
It takes the rumors about Niburu from a different perspective.
As like the others, it speaks a lot about deception also creation and of course about Niburu
Note, that the basics were written somewhere 2016, early 2017.
Lyrics are included in the video to read along.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as the other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
If you feel led to donate, you can either buy footages for your own video at the link below.
It's exclusively there at the link:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Or for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get at least a little bit as well;
for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or simply donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Does Niburu exist?
Who is He?
This part of the Parody is called Niburu the Guru.
It takes the rumors about Niburu from a different perspective.
As like the others, it speaks a lot about deception also creation and of course about Niburu
Note, that the basics were written somewhere 2016, early 2017.
Lyrics are included in the video to read along.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Since it is very long, I am not able to have it for sale on Pond 5 like as the other songs.
If you are interested in having a high quality file, may we figure out something...
If you feel led to donate, you can either buy footages for your own video at the link below.
It's exclusively there at the link:
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Or for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get at least a little bit as well;
for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or simply donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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