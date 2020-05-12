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HIGHEST RANKING COP IN SAN JOSE CAN NOT COMPREHEND POLITICIANS - POLICE CHIEF EDDIE GARCIA (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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95 views • May 12, 2020
The Chief of Police in San Jose, CA is finding it very difficult to comprehend politicians that are releasing violent felons without bail, while charging people with fines and/or arresting mom's & dad's for celebrating their kid's birthdays, people holding signs in protest of ongoing "UNCONSTITUTIONAL" House Arrests, people going to church, people going to the beach, etc. - NO SHIT SHERLOCK! How mad will you be when you Wake Up to the Truth that this entire PLANDEMIC has been a FALSE FLAG EVENT! Well Eddie, you are sworn to defend your city from enemies both FOREIGN & DOMESTIC, and right now POLITICIANS ARE DOMESTIC ENEMIES. No law or executive order can override the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Follow your PRIME DIRECTIVE TO PROTECT & SERVE, but start SERVING & PROTECTING THE PEOPLE (rather than government & politicians) FOR A CHANGE, ignore all so-called laws & orders that are in VIOLATION OF THE 3 DOCUMENTS JUST LISTED. You are not "paid by the people" to FOLLOW ORDERS, you are "paid by the people" to uphold those SUPREME LAWS OF THE LAND. I know YOU CAN DO IT, try being a hero for the people, and NOT a political pawn. DO NOT get down to the level of politicians, set the standard for other cops to follow - IGNORE ANYTHING THAT VIOLATES SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND and put the politicians in jail.

Additional Research:

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor

SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2

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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
bill of rightsus constitutioncoronaviruscovid-19covid19
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