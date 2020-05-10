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WELCOME TO THE NWO: ARMED GESTAPO NOW FORCEFULLY REMOVING PEOPLE FROM HOMES (VIDEO)
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1979 views • May 10, 2020
First of all, the Canadian Police Officer states because of what "you" told us YESTERDAY (during CONTACT TRACING), we are going to take the following actions against you today. THIS IS WHY YOU NEVER TALK TO COPS "EVER" FOR ANY REASON OR CIRCUMSTANCE. SIMPLY SAY I DO NOT ANSWER QUESTIONS & I DO NOT CONSENT. NEVER INVITE THEM INSIDE YOUR HOME, and DO NOT STEP OUTSIDE YOUR HOME WHILE THEY ARE PRESENT. I am not giving you legal advice, I am giving you TRUTHER ADVICE. The Judge's Order appears to do the same thing HR 6666 would do, these cops beLIEve they don't need anything other than a signed piece of paper from a Judge to do whatever they want to do. Here we have Police Officers (aka Gestapo) that are asking people for consent to take them to the hospital, but make it clear that they will force them to go IF THEY DO NOT CONSENT. These people are inside their own home. The people clearly state I DO NOT CONSENT, and that should be END OF THE DISCUSSION! When the living man/woman denies consent for the cops to interact with them, the cops DO NOT have jurisdiction over their STRAWMAN (aka Person). A CONTRACT HAS NOT BEEN FORMED with the Strawman. The cops state their hands are tied because THEY ARE "JUST" FOLLOWING ORDERS, since a Bar Judge signed a piece of paper. Cops are no longer taught about the Declaration of Independence, The US Constitution, or The Bill of Rights in their police academies, and thus they falsely beLIEve they have legitimate authority to remove this husband & wife from their home by use of FORCE or FEAR, and they will not relent until they get FULL COMPLIANCE. All humans are in charge of their own life & body, their homes are their castles, they DO NOT have to go to a hospital or FEMA Camp if they don't want to, END OF STORY. These cops say they Serve & Protect, but they DO NOT tell you the EVIL they serve & protect is actually the GOVERNMENT & POLITICIANS. These two cops & a social worker are utterly UNCONSCIOUS (as in Brain Dead), and are in fact COMMITTING CRIMINAL ACTS THEMSELVES. I am a 33 year retired Law Enforcement Officer, 28 year retired Soldier, and even worked 8 years as a College Professor. I am telling you these cops are ENFORCERS FOR THE MOB, they are not Peace Officers. More & more cops are becoming CONSCIOUS right now, but these two are not part of them. Wow! The World Revolution against the New World Order agenda is on your doorsteps, so you need to ask yourself are you MENTALLY, PHYSICALLY, SPIRITUALLY, EMOTIONALLY, and FINANCIALLY ready to STAND & DEFEND IN PLACE, rather than Hide & Shelter in Place.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! - INFOMATIC (AMIMATED VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8ad3a0b1-3c0f-423f-87c8-45dcb9bfafa0
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27087981-ee68-4d71-83f5-63b6b9494694
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
STOP SNITCHING ON YOUR NEIGHBORS...UNLESS YOU WANT A POLICE STATE - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0a2d0ee4-5543-4c0a-a516-04822a2a7b8d
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! - INFOMATIC (AMIMATED VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8ad3a0b1-3c0f-423f-87c8-45dcb9bfafa0
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27087981-ee68-4d71-83f5-63b6b9494694
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
STOP SNITCHING ON YOUR NEIGHBORS...UNLESS YOU WANT A POLICE STATE - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0a2d0ee4-5543-4c0a-a516-04822a2a7b8d
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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