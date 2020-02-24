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THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
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85 views • February 24, 2020
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
The breakdown of the word Government is govern (TO CONTROL) and ment (THE MIND). Governments were created on earth as FALSE AUTHORITIES and MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS. They were created by the Royals to give the illusion of freedom & free will. The Royals reign while their governments rule for them. If elections were real then you would have the option to vote for NO GOVERNMENT, not just political parties sanctioned by the government. All authorities on earth are false, since all humans are in control of themselves, we are all born SOVEREIGN. This video is one of the first things that any Truther has to Wake Up to and come to terms with before they can ever become CONSCIOUS.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
The breakdown of the word Government is govern (TO CONTROL) and ment (THE MIND). Governments were created on earth as FALSE AUTHORITIES and MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS. They were created by the Royals to give the illusion of freedom & free will. The Royals reign while their governments rule for them. If elections were real then you would have the option to vote for NO GOVERNMENT, not just political parties sanctioned by the government. All authorities on earth are false, since all humans are in control of themselves, we are all born SOVEREIGN. This video is one of the first things that any Truther has to Wake Up to and come to terms with before they can ever become CONSCIOUS.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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