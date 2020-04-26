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THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
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28 views • April 26, 2020
This video by Larken Rose points out a very valid point, cops are THE GREAT ESCALATORS, they are NOT Peace Officers. The main job(s) of law enforcement are to enforce corporation codes (called laws which are LEGAL but actually UNLAWFUL) that are written by corporation officers (called politicians) & to be revenue generators. Most people are well aware that politicians are the SCUM OF THE EARTH. Politicians are way overpaid (should be a non-paid job that only serves 2 weeks per year) for what they do, with their only purpose being to take away Rights, Freedoms, Privileges & Money from the people (aka government property/government livestock). In a perfect world there would be NO POLITICIANS or GOVERNMENT, but we all know our world is about as far from perfect as it could possibly get. It does say PROTECT & SERVE on many police vehicles, but many people think cops are serving & protecting them, and they could not be more wrong. Cops are there to serve & protect GOVERNMENT & POLITICIANS, they only deal with citizens at all because they are GOVERNMENT PROPERTY. That is the sad TRUTH. Cops work for the government corporation, and in fact can only deal with your STRAWMAN, not you the living man. Most cops are very ignorant about the US CONSTITUTION & THE BILL OF RIGHTS. Cops are not trained much about them (they get briefly mentioned for about 5 minutes ONCE in the Police Academy), and in fact THEY consider them problematic since no lessor laws can contradict the CONSTITUTION, but in fact, all laws do exactly that. If cops only enforced the Constitution & Bill of Rights, & actually Served & Protected the people, then they would not be so hated by a majority of the population on earth. CONTEMPT OF COP will always bring out the GREAT ESCALATOR in any cop. They have huge egos & personally take offense to anyone that challenges their FALSE AUTHORITY. I know cops all too well, I was one of them for 33 years, as well as being in the military for 28 years, and a College Professor for 8 years. I became a cop because I thought cops were the good guys, the heroes, and that they worked for the people. Boy did I get a rude awakening when I found out they work for crooked politicians like enforcers & bag men for the mob called Government. Cops bragged about being the biggest & baddest GANG, with unlimited resources, but that is only if their BIG BROTHER the military lets them get away with it. There are almost NO TRUTHERS that are actively working in law enforcement or the military. They tend to be too brainwashed when serving their masters, but once they get away from the job, they often can slowly Wake Up, and perhaps even become CONSCIOUS, but it is very rare!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igcz9E1Px8dJ/
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Larken Rose at LarkenRose
https://www.larkenrose.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igcz9E1Px8dJ/
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Larken Rose at LarkenRose
https://www.larkenrose.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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