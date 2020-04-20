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IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
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43 views • April 20, 2020
John Harris was very influential within the Freeman-on-the-Land Movement & The Truth Movement in Great Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. He was also founder of The Peoples United Community. As a speaker, John was always confident and articulate. So much so, that he has given many passionate speeches. His work includes this fine presentation of ‘It’s An Illusion’ in 2009, which has also set a benchmark for other Free Thinking TRUTHERS to emulate. Furthermore, it is often used as a taster for those who have just set out on their quest to become free from citizenship enslavement. To emphasize, John pays a lot of attention to detail in the video. For example, he explains how we have become nothing more than slaves to the system. John also highlights how we have given away our inalienable rights. He also tells us the result of humans connecting with a birth certificate (Birth Certificate Scam), with their legal fiction (Legal Name Fraud).
By doing this, he continues, we are surrendering ourselves to the control of the government in effect. On the whole, the video clearly shows how John was passionate about the Truth. In fact, it is a fine example of how one man can easily get the message out to the masses. John died from SUICIDE BY ILLUMINATI in 2014. Please help his life have even more meaning, by sharing this video far & wide.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igcz9E1Px8dJ/
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGtZrMMoV5Th/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
By doing this, he continues, we are surrendering ourselves to the control of the government in effect. On the whole, the video clearly shows how John was passionate about the Truth. In fact, it is a fine example of how one man can easily get the message out to the masses. John died from SUICIDE BY ILLUMINATI in 2014. Please help his life have even more meaning, by sharing this video far & wide.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
MEET YOUR - STRAWMAN! (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igcz9E1Px8dJ/
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGtZrMMoV5Th/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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