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ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
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63 views • April 21, 2020
This is a very accurate talk about Order Followers by Mark Passio. Order Followers are the people that keep this system of slavery in place, yet this system of slavery benefits the Royals, Governments & Politicians, NOT the Cops, Military, Tax Collectors, Attorneys, Judges, Bankers or the Sheeple masses. The Controllers have to keep a majority of the masses UNCONSCIOUS, but especially the ORDER FOLLOWERS. They must be brainwashed far greater than the average person, for they must beLIEve they are Patriots, Do Gooders, Heroes & White Hats. Only CONSCIOUS BEINGS can CREATE or CHANGE REALITY. This is why it is so important to Wake Up the masses, but it is EXTRA IMPORTANT to Wake Up the Order Followers. It is a daunting task to Wake Up an Order Follower to the point of becoming CONSCIOUS. I was an ORDER FOLLOWER for most of my life. I was a Deputy Sheriff (aka Cop) for 33 years, in the Military (aka Soldier & Military Policeman) for 28 years, and in Higher Education as a College Professor for 8 years. When an Order Follower such as myself Wakes Ups to become Conscious, it is the most devastating thing imaginable. You go from thinking you are part of the GOOD GUYS to realizing you were part of the EVIL on EARTH. This is one of the reasons I now spend 1,000s and 1,000s of hours trying to Wake Up the masses, including fellow Cops, Military, and Educators.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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