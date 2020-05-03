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STOP SNITCHING ON YOUR NEIGHBORS...UNLESS YOU WANT A POLICE STATE - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
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236 views • May 03, 2020
Anyone snitching to cops is UNCONSCIOUS! I was a cop for 33 years, in the military for 28 years, and a college professor for 8 years, AND I would not call the cops for any reason under any circumstances period. Furthermore, when approached by cops, do not answer questions for any reason under any circumstances period. Over 90% of people are arrested ONLY BECAUSE the statements they make to cops. Cops exist TO SERVE & PROTECT GOVERNMENT & POLITICIANS, they only deal with Sheeple issues, because citizens are government property. According to governments nowadays, they operate under the premises that you don't even own yourself. Read the US Constitution & Bill of Rights, and carry a copy of it on your person. That is the Law Of The Land, so it is the only legal document you need to know INSIDE & OUT, since no lower law (aka corporation codes) can infringe on those documents. We the people are not we the government, it is US against THEM, trust me, if you don't know by now, you will be finding out sooner than later. Time to Wake Up people, if you don't stop involving government in everything right now, you will not have a choice to uninvolve them in the future. We are on the cusp of the Illuminati's New World Order agenda, if this term is new to you, then I call you a ZOMBIE (aka THE WALKING DEAD). Cops are THE GREAT ESCALATORS, they are not Peace Officers. Once upon a time, Americans cherished FREEDOM over anything else, we must get back to that mind set, stop asking for permission to live life, and stop getting the government involved in anything you don't have to, or we are going to lose ALL RIGHTS, FREEDOMS, & PRIVILEGES. Handle your own affairs, & stop being a FRACKING SNITCH. If you want to stay on House Arrest, then stay on House Arrest. If you want to wear a Face Mask, then wear a Face Mask. If you want to get Vaccinations, then get Vaccinations. BUT DON'T FORCE YOUR IGNORANCE & WILLINGNESS TO GIVE UP YOUR FREEDOMS ON THOSE OF US WHO CHERISH OUR FREEDOMS OVER ANYTHING ELSE. If you are calling cops & snitching, then you aren't even awake to the Pandemic is Fake. You have done know of your own research, even though 100s of doctors are posting the Truth on a daily basis. If you don't want to Wake Up & become Conscious, at least don't push your IGNORANCE onto anyone else. Thank You! Note: I do not give out legal, medical, or financial advice, I simply SHARE THE TRUTH, nothing more & nothing less! You are required to use your own brain & always do your own research, or you will never become CONSCIOUS.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Carey Wedler on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@CareyWedler:f
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Carey Wedler on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@CareyWedler:f
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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