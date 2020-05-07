© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • May 07, 2020
I commend Police Officer & Military Veteran G. Anderson for being Awake enough to comprehend that COPS CAN NOT VIOLATE THE U.S. CONSTITUTION and THE BILL OF RIGHTS under ANY circumstances. [Sadly, the Powers that Be made an example out of this officer by instructing his bosses to FIRE HIM, even after he praised his supervisors. They want to make sure other COPS will FOLLOW ORDERS WITHOUT QUESTIONING THEM. They DO NOT want cops talking about or saying they are going to follow THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE, THE US CONSTITUTION OR THE BILL OF RIGHTS.] I respect him even more for telling fellow cops that FOLLOWING ORDERS from POLITICIANS, HEALTH OFFICIALS or SUPERVISORS is UNLAWFUL, if it violates the U.S. Constitution. Just because a politician, health official, or a supervisor gives you an order or tells you to do something, that does not make it LAWFUL, and UNLAWFUL ORDERS MUST BE DISOBEYED. I don't want to take away from this courageous act, because it is a BIG STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. I was a deputy sheriff for 33 years, a military soldier for 28 years, and a college professor for 8 years, and this bit of Truth is really only scratching the surface. The military boot camps teach the entire U.S. Constitution & Bill of Rights, but Police Academies only mention them in passing, because ALL codes, called laws, that have been passed since the founding of the USA are in fact UNLAWFUL, and cops are enforcing these UNLAWFUL corporation codes on the people. In fact nearly all so-called LAWS, even though "considered" legal, are in fact UNLAWFUL because they violate the Constitution & Bill of Rights. No Politician, Health Official, or Supervisor can give orders or make executive decisions CONTRARY to those documents in this country - They are the SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND IN THE USA; therefore Cops would be committing a crime to do otherwise. I hope G. Anderson and all other cops also do research on Sovereignty vs. Citizenship, Birth Certificate Scam, Legal Name Fraud, Legal vs. Lawful, Admiralty Law vs. Common Law, and Codes vs. Laws. Once again, thank you Officer G. Anderson, I hope fellow LEOs are listening. Cops should only be enforcing the SPIRIT OF THE LAW, rather than the LETTER OF THE LAW, because ENFORCEMENT CODES are not even LAWS. FREEDOM is the most important thing that any human on earth has, NEVER give away a single FREEDOM for any reason(s) whatsoever, because once it is taken away, it is never given back. For anyone on earth to live in freedom, they must let every other human also live in freedom. NO EMERGENCY, REAL OR FAKE, ALLOWS THE CONSTITUTION TO BE SUSPENDED!!! If this were true, then politicians could Fake, Cause, or Designate any kind of so-called event as a National or Worldwide Emergency, and then suspend all of your RIGHTS, FREEDOMS, & PRIVILEGES; think people think! There is NO EMERGENCY ON EARTH MORE IMPORTANT THAN OUR INDIVIDUAL FREEDOM'S; PROTECTING OUR FREEDOMS AT ALL COSTS IS ALWAYS THE GREATEST PRIORITY.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.