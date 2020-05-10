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MOTHER ARRESTED FOR PROTESTING DURING COVID LOCK-DOWN & BEING DRAGGED AWAY FROM HER SON (VIDEO)
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74 views • May 10, 2020
Here we see a mom being arrested for protesting the Fake Plandemic lock-down. She is literally being dragged away from her son that is screaming "LEAVE MY MOMMIE ALONE, MY MOMMIE IS NOT GOING". I am not sure what Rights people have in Australia, but in the USA we have Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Assembly, Right to Protest, and Right to Bear Arms. People need to start banding together & practicing POLITICAL DISTANCING rather than social distancing, it is WE THE PEOPLE AGAINST GOVERNMENTS & THE NEW WORLD ORDER right now. If you are still VOTING & participating in politics, you are an UNCONSCIOUS ZOMBIE. I hope those that are awake are gearing up in every way possible for what is coming. You are going to have to FIGHT BACK against the New World Order agenda, and prayers & positive thinking aren't going to cut it anymore. These cops are ORDER FOLLOWERS, they have NO MORALS, NO COMMON SENSE, NO COMPASSION, and they are NOT PEACE OFFICERS - they are the GREAT ESCALATORS! Nowadays cops SERVE & PROTECT GOVERNMENT, NOT THE PEOPLE.
In the USA, the DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE Says We Have the Right to Overthrow the Governments The Declaration of Independence says that we not only have the RIGHT but we also have the DUTY to alter or abolish any government that does not secure our unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Given that the U.S. was formed by settlers who threw off British government rule, there is also an historic precedent for overthrowing the government. This is the ONLY reason why most politicians in the USA want to get rid of the 2nd Amendment, which is the RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS. As long as Americans are well-armed, politicians "supposedly" work for the people, once a nation is disarmed, the people are 100% slaves to government.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQBNMvU0ByYf/
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wWO8HvxzneVn/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZX88GEorGsjn/
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4l0lHueKUiZe/
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yp4eJYfwGXCG/
STOP SNITCHING ON YOUR NEIGHBORS...UNLESS YOU WANT A POLICE STATE - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TjBzUKpTRYRX/
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UccwHvLXi8L/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
In the USA, the DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE Says We Have the Right to Overthrow the Governments The Declaration of Independence says that we not only have the RIGHT but we also have the DUTY to alter or abolish any government that does not secure our unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Given that the U.S. was formed by settlers who threw off British government rule, there is also an historic precedent for overthrowing the government. This is the ONLY reason why most politicians in the USA want to get rid of the 2nd Amendment, which is the RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS. As long as Americans are well-armed, politicians "supposedly" work for the people, once a nation is disarmed, the people are 100% slaves to government.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - G. ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQBNMvU0ByYf/
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wWO8HvxzneVn/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZX88GEorGsjn/
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4l0lHueKUiZe/
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yp4eJYfwGXCG/
STOP SNITCHING ON YOUR NEIGHBORS...UNLESS YOU WANT A POLICE STATE - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TjBzUKpTRYRX/
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UccwHvLXi8L/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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