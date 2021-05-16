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A Must Watch!!! Nurse In Halifax Breaks Her Silence!
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7130 views • May 16, 2021
Amazing statement by a Canadian nurse who understands the BIG AGENDA regarding the CV19 kill-shots and cannot remain silent about it! The India "new wave of Covid" deception. "What your television is telling you is a LIE!"
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Watch also :
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https://www.brighteon.com/4053c243-9c44-40f0-bed1-8b31f1632430
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https://www.brighteon.com/24fa0c69-059f-43bc-abbf-6ef4a8288a2e
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https://www.brighteon.com/57b163f0-ec64-4d0f-b6c0-2939ddfb2747
The Forensic Nurse - Rachel Celler Blows The Lid Off Vaccine Scam
https://www.brighteon.com/3d2c950b-0201-481f-992e-c7e3a23d43ef
Whistleblower: "They Murdered These Patients" - NY City Nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/adcf7750-2e56-43c8-84c4-27335dc793a4
The (Undercover) Nurse - Erin Marie Olszewski - First-Hand Account Of Neglect, Mismanagement&Corruption In The Treatment Of “Covid Patients” At Elmhurst Hospital In New York
https://www.brighteon.com/4d8a2507-602d-4976-aa6e-82ec8a7fbc8e
Whistleblower Nurse (UK) :"There Are Not Many Hospital Admissions, Or Deaths, Neither Now, Neither In April"
https://www.brighteon.com/99941a9b-5e4f-4c4a-9161-78ea40382211
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