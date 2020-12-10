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The (Undercover) Nurse - Erin Marie Olszewski - First-Hand Account Of Neglect, Mismanagement&Corruption In The Treatment Of “Covid Patients” At Elmhurst Hospital In New York
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Vigilent Citizen
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158 views • December 10, 2020
Erin Marie Olszewski

The “Undercover nurse” gives her first-hand account of neglect, mismanagement, and possible corruption in the treatment of “Covid patients” at Elmhurst Hospital in New York.
Rooms were filthy, nurses were lax with sanitation measures even worse, people who had tested negative multiple times for COVID-19 were being labelled as COVID-confirmed and put on COVID-only floors. Put on ventilators and drugged up with sedatives, these patients quickly deteriorated—even though they did not have coronavirus when they checked in.
Doctors-in-training were refusing to perform CPR—and banning nurses from doing it—on dying patients whose families had not consented to “Do Not Resuscitate” orders.

Her story perfectly aligns with that of other doctors and nurses who have come forward or posted to social media. Including the over-use of ventilators in such a way that causes avoidable deaths, the forced use of DNRs, financial incentives for Covid diagnoses and in general a top-down, non-scientific approach which spread fear and made the situation incalculably worse.

Erin wasn’t about to stand by and let her patients keep dying on her watch, but she knew that if she told the truth, people wouldn’t believe her. It was just too shocking. Willing to go to battle for her patients, Erin made the decision to go deep undercover, recording conversations with other nurses, videos of malpractice, and more. She began to share what she found on social media. Unsurprisingly, she was fired for it.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionnursebiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19erin marie olszewski
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