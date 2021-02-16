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Texas Nurse Describes ‘The Pit,’ A Room Where Covid-19 Patients Are Sent To Die
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2295 views • February 16, 2021
A traveling nurse on assignment in Texas described “horrific” conditions for patients with COVID-19.
Among the most shocking claims made by registered nurse Lawanna Rivers about her time working at the University Medical Center in El Paso is the existence of a room she calls “The Pit,” where the worst COVID-positive patients were sent to die with minimal treatment and limited efforts at resuscitation.
And because they were Covid positive she and other nurses were instructed to give each person in “The Pit” just three rounds of CPR before the person was pronounced dead — a significant reduction to the normal efforts aimed at keeping patients alive.
Among the most shocking claims made by registered nurse Lawanna Rivers about her time working at the University Medical Center in El Paso is the existence of a room she calls “The Pit,” where the worst COVID-positive patients were sent to die with minimal treatment and limited efforts at resuscitation.
And because they were Covid positive she and other nurses were instructed to give each person in “The Pit” just three rounds of CPR before the person was pronounced dead — a significant reduction to the normal efforts aimed at keeping patients alive.
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