© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Forensic Nurse - Rachel Celler Blows The Lid Off Vaccine Scam
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
538 views • July 09, 2020
I went and found the site - used google translate, just paste the website name into the google translate on the left and choose English or your favorite language on the right. This should then give you an icon to click at right hand side where it will open the https://www.corvelva.it/ web site in your language - imperfect but better than nothing. This link goes to their collected papers : https://www.corvelva.it/corvelva-papers.html and in there I found countless documentation. This link is to Vaccine Reports : https://www.corvelva.it/component/tags/tag/rapporto-vaccini.html
Watch movie " Vaxxed " on following link on my channel :
https://www.brighteon.com/c6996913-c1a3-437d-b5c5-14303ad63822
Watch movie "Vaxxed 2" on following link on my channel :
https://www.brighteon.com/756ebf66-a350-4c4b-84ea-5a2d4282f1e4
Thank you :)
Watch movie " Vaxxed " on following link on my channel :
https://www.brighteon.com/c6996913-c1a3-437d-b5c5-14303ad63822
Watch movie "Vaxxed 2" on following link on my channel :
https://www.brighteon.com/756ebf66-a350-4c4b-84ea-5a2d4282f1e4
Thank you :)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.