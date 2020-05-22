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Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe(Full movie)
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784 views • May 22, 2020
An investigation into the CDC's destruction of a study linking autism to the MMR vaccine.
Initial release: April 1, 2016 (USA)
Director: Andrew Wakefield
Film series: Vaxxed
Producers: Andrew Wakefield, Del Matthew Bigtree, MORE
Screenplay: Andrew Wakefield, Del Matthew Bigtree
Watch Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (Full movie):
https://www.brighteon.com/756ebf66-a350-4c4b-84ea-5a2d4282f1e4
Initial release: April 1, 2016 (USA)
Director: Andrew Wakefield
Film series: Vaxxed
Producers: Andrew Wakefield, Del Matthew Bigtree, MORE
Screenplay: Andrew Wakefield, Del Matthew Bigtree
Watch Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (Full movie):
https://www.brighteon.com/756ebf66-a350-4c4b-84ea-5a2d4282f1e4
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