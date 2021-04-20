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UK Nurses Blow Whistle On Crimes Committed In The Name Of Covid
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1471 views • April 20, 2021
MIRRORED from Sons of Liberty: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-nurses-blow-whistle-on-crimes-committed-in-the-name-of-covid-video/
Just a couple of weeks ago, Kirsty Miller, left her post as a nurse and made a viral video of what she saw during the lockdowns in the name of COVID. The next day, she resigned from being registered. She joins me, along with two other nurses to tell their story of the crimes being committed against the people in the name of COVID.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Kirsty Miller, left her post as a nurse and made a viral video of what she saw during the lockdowns in the name of COVID. The next day, she resigned from being registered. She joins me, along with two other nurses to tell their story of the crimes being committed against the people in the name of COVID.
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