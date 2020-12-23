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Registered Nurse Kicked Out Of City Council Meeting For Speaking About Dangers Of Mandatory Vaccines (2019)
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439 views • December 23, 2020
''Nurse bravely stands her ground as cops throw her out from a town hall in Murrieta.''
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