The mark of the beast, barcode under blue light etc.

Time feels short, yet so much to do still, so I check off my video to-do list as many as I can. This one "the mark of the beast" no news to anyone I know, just share what my Bible says and what is currently happening in the world. A barcode, a mark as being an item for sale as they can do with us as they wish. Like George Carlin says "they own you, they got you by the balls!!" Actually no laughing matter as the birth certificate was already a precursor. Why pay taxes when it finances evil? We in the Netherlands pay taxes to a corporation, the future tristate city. Flags and countries, borders, they don't matter when stamped a "global trade item" with SDG's as the new commandments to live by or you're out. Also no news to truthseekers I guess. But look at all the businesses who support these goals and stop doing business with them. Financing evil makes you complicit in a way. Not easy but let's find out what we can do anyway. It's all about the intention behind your actions. Same with warning people about the dangers of the vaccines, small truthbombs, plant a seed in their heads and pray for them even when they get angry, especially when they get angry. They probably know they made a mistake by getting the jab and are angry at themselves, frustrated and maybe afraid of the consequences. And rightly so. We don't tell them the truth to hurt them, but to help them be aware of the evil agenda being rolled out. To be prepared. To ask Jesus to be saved, to repent and pray. Nobody is perfect, we all make mistakes, we are all sinners, exactly why Jesus died on the cross for us, to wash away our sins by His blood. We are all in this together. You can't always say what the other wants to hear, but what he needs to hear to take action. Knowledge is power. Don't shoot the messenger. Trust the Word.

And... keep smiling, if you don't know what to wear today, wear a smile 😉😁 looks good on everybody.

🙏🌻🌞

